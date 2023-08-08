Colombia celebrates: Paula Ossa won the bronze medal in the Paracycling World Championship

The Colombian Paula Ossa He obtained the bronze medal in the Scratch C5 competition of the Paracycling World Cup, which takes place in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ossa was overtaken by the Australian Alana Fosterwho won the gold, and by the Italian Claudia Cretti, who was the Silver.

It is the first medal that Paracycling wins in the country and the second for the delegation in this event, after the Silver of Martha Bayona in the conventional keirin.

Bogota medalist

The new medalist was born in Bogotá on March 25, 1992 and is a business administrator from the Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia.

It was Silver in the route of the 2019 Parapan American Games and achieved the same metal in the World Cup in Italy in 2018.

On April 29, 2014, a dump truck ran over him on Boyacá Avenue with 80th Street in the capital of the country and destroyed his pelvis, sacrum, and detached his buttocks.

