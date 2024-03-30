cColombia continues to depend on itself to qualify for the Women's U-17 World Cup, which will be played in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3. However, the lack of effectiveness somewhat penalized his options.

The team led by Carlos Paniagua will play its own final this Sunday: it will face Ecuador on the last day of the South American final quadrangular in Paraguay.

The match will be played starting at 4 in the afternoon, at the Carfem stadium in Ypané. It will have Caracol and RCN TV, on their HD2 signals.

The accounts are clear. Brazil leads the quadrangular with four points, Ecuador is second with three, Colombia is third with two and Paraguay closes with one point. The first three teams advance to the World Cup.

A victory against the Ecuadorians means, immediately, qualification for the World Cup, in which Colombia was runner-up two years ago, after losing the final against Spain.

A draw or a defeat makes her wait for what happens in the main match between Brazil and Paraguay, on the same stage, at 6:30 pm. In case of equality, she needs the locals not to win. And if they lose, the only thing that gives them a place in the World Cup is a victory for the Brazilians.

The combination that could give the title to Colombia

Even, There is a distant option for Colombia to win the South American again, which it already achieved in 2008: it has to win and Brazil loses in the game that ends the tournament.

“We depend on us to qualify for the World Cup, to go to that party. Our players increasingly go out to play with more ambition. We are not afraid, we always go out to win. This team is brave,” said coach Carlos Paniagua.

And he added: “The rival is tough. We have analyzed it very well. After the game with Brazil we stayed to watch it against Paraguay. It is an ordered selection. He retreats well, is short on the block and plays transitions. We have to move it, wear it out and we are thinking about it like that. A Colombia that has more of the ball and that is the fundamental weapon.”

