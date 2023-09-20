Colombian President Petro called on the world to put pressure on Ukraine and Russia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that the world community must put pressure on Russia and Ukraine to end the current armed conflict. His words lead RIA News.

Thus, Petro answered the question of what role Latin American countries can play in ending the fighting in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that he does not plan to meet with the Russian or Ukrainian delegation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly events.