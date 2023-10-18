Argentina, again with the captain Lionel Messi in the lead, this Tuesday extended his perfect campaign in the World Cup qualifiers: 12 out of 12, while Brazil plummeted to third place on the fourth round and lost due to injury to Neymar while Uruguay He took the second step with 7 points.

With that income, but a lower goal balance, Brazil and now Venezuela follow, which dealt a hard blow to Chile on an unforgettable afternoon for the creative Yeferson Soteldo, Author of one goal and creator of the other two.

(Is VAR the worst enemy of the Colombian National Team? A chilling fact would confirm it)(Children of Shakira and Piqué left school in Miami: this is the strong situation)

As well as Chile qHe came face to face again with his ghosts, they also deal with their own Peru as bottom and Bolivia cLike the last one in line.

Colombia added its third draw after a victory in its debut by signing a draw with Ecuador in Quito and Paraguay smiled again. Messi and the Uruguayan Nicolas de la Cruz They lead the scoring classification with 3. 0-2.

Ecuador, which humiliated Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar with a 6-1 victory, today met again with a rival that initially seemed uneasy with those ghosts of the past.

Colombia finished the date in fifth place with 6 points and Ecuador in sixth with 4. On the fifth date Colombia will host Brazil and Ecuador will visit Venezuela. 1-0.

Ideal eleven

According to the Sofascore page, no Colombian was in the ideal eleven of the day, which indicates that the players’ performance was not the best.

The goalkeeper was the Ecuadorian Moisés Ramírez. The defense is made up of Alexánder González (Venezuela), Félix Torres (Ecuador), Nicolás Otamendi (Argentina) and Alberto Espinoza (Paraguay).

The midfielders: Mathias Villasanti (Paraguay), Miguel Almirón (Paraguay), Nicolás de la Cruz (Uruguay), Yeferson Soteldo (Venezuela).

Fronts: Lionel Messi (Argentina and Darwin Nunez (Uruguay).

(South American eliminatory: how is the next date played? Schedules, matches and TV)