Being local is a requirement, a responsibility, but it is clear that to take on this tough challenge you have to have high caliber athletes, and that was what the Colombian delegation had to successfully defend that condition in the Youth Track Cycling World Cup, which ended yesterday in Cali.

Colombia, under the command of John Jaime Gonzalezachieved a booty of two golds and four silvers.

great harvest

Juliana Londono and Stefany Cuadrado They were great figures. The first achieved first place in the omnium, with 108 points, and she surpassed Clemence Chereau, from France, with 100 points, and the Belgian Helena Hesters, who was left with 98 points.

The 18-year-old runner was silver in the individual pursuit, a race in which she was defeated by the Italian Federica Venturelli, gold, but beat the Australian Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, bronze.

She has been cycling for a year and eight months, and although she comes from skating, there is an immense future in her, but not only on the track.

Also on the road



recently, in the Glasgow Cycling World Cup (Scotland)Londoño ranked 12th in the junior women’s time trial, just one minute and 02 seconds behind the gold, the Australian Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, in 13 kilometers, which indicates that she performs well on the track and on the road.

Cuadrado also took the podium. The runner was first in the keirin on the final day, yesterday, on the track of the Alcides Nieto Patiño Velodrome, in Cali.

In addition, she was second in speed when she was surpassed by the Chinese Yimin Bian. Silver in the keirin was the Colombian Natalia Martinez, in a sensational race in which the nationals made it 1-2.

Francisco Jaramillo hung the silver in the keirin, whose final he lost with Nikita Kiriltsev. Jaramillo thus obtained his second medal in the history of this contest, since last year he was second in Israel.

The medals were in the possession of a semi-distance runner, Londoño, and three sprinters, Jaramillo, Cuadrado and Martínez, which indicates that the work of the base has been important, but it is missing.

In the history of the world championships in this category, Colombia has won seven gold, nine silver and two bronze medals, but the key thing in Cali is that the future of the track in the country is assured, which is why the process should not stall.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel