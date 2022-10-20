Coca crops in Tibú, in the department of Norte de Santander, Colombia. santiago table

Colombia has reached a new record in the area dedicated to coca crops, with more than 200,000 hectares in its entire territory, which stops in its tracks the downward trend that it had presented in recent years. The annual report of the Integrated System of United Nations Illicit Crop Monitoring (Simci)the official measurement released this Thursday and made by the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (Unodc, for its acronym in English), shows an increase of 43% in the total area destined for coca, which skyrockets from 143,000 to 204,000 hectares at the end of 2021. It is the first presented in the nascent Government of Gustavo Petro, who has advocated ending the failed war on drugs, but refers to what happened in the year prior to his election and possession .

The Andean country, the world’s largest producer of coca, had managed to slightly slow down since 2018 the increase in the areas dedicated to this product, the base of cocaine, which, however, has remained at unprecedented levels since the previous record of 171,000 hectares in 2017.

News in development…

