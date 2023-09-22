On September 15, the world was surprised with the death of the artist Fernando Botero. He died in the principality of Monaco, but his body was taken to his native country, Colombia, where tributes are being held, which they hope will end with the cremation and the transfer of his remains to Italy. He is one of the most prominent painters and sculptors in modern history and whose works are distributed in the main cities of the world.

“May my soul go to the store where they sell liquor,” the artist Fernando Botero once said in reference to his death and the typical drink of his native Colombia, where his lifeless body arrived and different events are held in his honor.

The first of them took place on September 22 at the National Capitol, where the artist’s coffin arrived escorted by soldiers of the Presidential Guard and covered by a Colombian flag.

The venue lived a minute of silence and later a motion of mourning approved by Congress was read, where it was declared:

“He is an illustrious son of the city of Medellín and considered a great exponent of art (…) whose death is a cause of mourning for universal culture.”

The artist died a week earlier, at the age of 91, due to pneumonia, after a deterioration in his health in recent months, according to his daughter, Lina.

The body of the most recognized Colombian painter and sculptor of all time will remain in a burning chamber for several days in Bogotá and later in Medellín. Different tributes open to the public are expected.

The coffin with the remains of Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, who died at the age of 91 last week, lies at the Congress funeral chapel in Bogotá on September 22, 2023. Known for his voluptuous depictions of people and animals using different According to the media, Colombia’s most famous artist died in Monaco, where he lived, after developing pneumonia. AFP – JUAN BARRETO

The final farewell will be this September 28 at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Medellín and it is expected that he will then be cremated, and his ashes will later be transferred to Italy.

Pietrasanta, a town in Italian Tuscany, was the place chosen by his family for the artist’s remains to rest, next to his wife, Sophia Vari, who died four months ago.

The Italian villa is of great importance to the artist, since he lived there for several years and had a studio where many of his iconic works came from.

He will rest “in a small, beautiful cemetery, on the outskirts of town” and never asked for an epitaph for his grave, said his daughter, who added that her father was “the simplest person in the world.”

Archive. Colombian artist Fernando Botero photographed in his New York apartment in October 2013. © Mark Lennihan, AP

The sculpture of Colombian “imbecility”

From a humble family, Fernando Botero became a reference in figurative painting of the 20th century, in addition to long enjoying the title of being the living sculptor whose works were the most economically valued in the world.

Loved and hated by many, Botero’s style is characterized by voluminous figures of people and animals, in addition to portraying the idiosyncrasies, customs and even episodes of violence in his country.

On June 10, 1995, in the Plaza San Antonio in Medellín, ten kilos of dynamite were detonated on the sculpture ‘El Pájaro’, which had been given to the city by Botero, ironically, as a symbol of peace.

But in addition to destroying the sculpture, the attack killed 23 people and left more than 200 injured, at a time when the city government was seeking to change the image of violence in this city.

On the left ‘El Pájaro Injured’ and on the right ‘El Pájaro’, two works that represent violence in Colombia and are located in the center of Medellín. © Andrés Triviño V.

At this time, violence in Colombia was uncontrollable. Only two years had passed since the death of Pablo Escobar, which had turned Medellín into a battleground between the cartels, which sought to dominate the drug trafficking business.

After the attack, Botero decided to create ‘The Wounded Bird’, a “countermonument” that would remember the ravages of violence in the country, with the only condition of keeping the two sculptures together. A “monument to the country’s imbecility and criminality,” Botero said at the time.

His works were disruptive and had little popularity in the beginning.

During the first years of his artistic career, he was criticized after describing his style as “very erotic,” in addition to having a controversial speech that asked not to conform to established art, in reference to Picasso.

But with a restless personality, he managed to reach Barcelona and Madrid, where he was inspired by the art of Diego Velázquez, and influenced by European art, he returned to Colombia with multiple rejections.

Mexico City and New York were his next destinations, but it was in Washington where with little money and without speaking English, he managed to sell all his paintings in his first international exhibition.

From then on his name began to become popular on the most important artistic stages in the world. At present, all of Botero’s works are not known exactly.

A sculpture by the Colombian artist Fernando Botero is located on the Champs-Elysées in Paris on October 16, 1992. An exhibition with some 30 sculptures by Botero will take place until next January on the famous Parisian avenue. AFP – BERTRAND GUAY

His works are exhibited in different cities in America and Europe, such as New York, Buenos Aires, Paris, Venice, as well as in Asia, in Singapore or Beijing, among many others.

But naturally, Colombia has the most of the artist’s sculptures, which adorn important public spaces, such as Plaza Botero in Medellín, an open-air museum with 23 of his sculptures on display.

As well as the Botero Museum in Bogotá, a permanent exhibition with 123 works by the master, including paintings, drawings and sculptures, of which the artist demanded never be loaned or changed location.

His family seeks to protect the artistic legacy

File- A woman looks at paintings by Colombian artist Fernando Botero, inspired by the prison abuse scandal at Abu Ghraib, Iraq, at the opening of a retrospective of Botero’s work at the Palazzo Venezia in Rome, Italy, on June 16 of 2005. © AFP/Vincenzo Pinto

The artist’s children published a statement in which they assure that they will work to defend and promote their father’s art, for which they assured that they will preserve the private collection of Botero’s works to “organize numerous exhibitions of the highest level.”

Due to his recognition, the Colombian’s works have become an attraction for the black art market.

The Botero family announced the creation of a “committee of specialists to certify the authenticity” of the artist’s legacy, as other large universal art firms have that protect works by Pablo Picasso, Van Gogh and Salvador Dalí.

They also announced that they will continue with their father’s philanthropy, while the public will continue to delight in Botero’s extensive legacy, which is already part of the history of universal art.

With local media