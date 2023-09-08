Colombia gets up, stands up with all the fierceness of its warriors, shakes off its bitter absence from Qatar and is excited to go to the next World CupIt is early to think about it, but it is known that the qualifying route is a fleeting blink and does not tolerate carelessness, and these points against Venezuela, with the 1-0 victory so suffered and fought for, could not be missed, they are already in a suitcase that wants to be filled to reach that long-awaited destination in 2026.

It wasn’t easy. She suffered more than necessary. There was a first time of anguish and a second of relief. A first half of forced labor and a second with the prize of Borré’s goal that unleashed euphoria in Barranquilla and scared away the ghosts that haunted the field.

There was a feeling that it was going to be difficult to break into the Venezuelan properties, that entering the mouth of that wolf was going to be patient, but what Colombia did not imagine is that it was going to be so difficult and long. Venezuela closed the doors with a bar and, from time to time, hit its good scares.

Match between Colombia and Venezuela, in Barranquilla.

The first half of Colombia was desperate. It didn’t seem like they were playing the new tie, but rather the last one was continuing, with that drama, with that impotence of not knowing where to find the goal. Colombia verified in 45 minutes that the tie is a nightmare. Here the friendlies won and the victory against Germany, which was the reference point of Nestor Lawrence, who repeated that payroll. This was something else: the cruel tie. And finding the goal was the daunting task.

The ball did not reach Borré, Lucho had two and three opponents fall and even had a goal disallowed for offside, Mateus had a good shot, Cuadrado another, Mina did not know whether to defend or jump to help up, and meanwhile James and Quintero and Carrascal were biting their lips on the bench. Colombia was a blunt knife.

Carrascal, the ace up his sleeve

Photo: Guillermo Gonzalez / Kronos

Lorenzo’s strategy for the second half was successful: take out Cuadrado and include carrascal, the one who arrived last and seemed not to play. And he hadn’t even been on the field for 20 seconds when he created the goal, he drove the ball from the middle, with the freedom that no one else had had, as if he had the field to himself, and he passed it to the band so that Arias could shoot a center and Borré got up and nailed his lethal header, a cruel hammer blow to destroy all resistance, so that the Metropolitan would feel alive and energetic in the cry of GREAT GOAL, which fell like an ice-cold beer.

With that, Colombia won and kept the first three points in the suitcase. It’s soon, but to go to the World Cup it’s time to dream from now on.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

