Colombia remains unbeaten in the Copa America. The tricolor defeated a weak Panama on Saturday afternoon and secured their passage to the semifinals of the tournament. With this victory, Néstor Lorenzo’s team maintains an unbeaten streak of 27 games without losing and consolidates itself as one of the favorites to be crowned champion in the United States. Colombia will face the winner of Brazil and Uruguay next Wednesday. The other semifinal will be played on Tuesday between Messi’s Argentina and Canada, which defeated a fierce Venezuela on penalties this Friday.

Orlando Mosquera, Michael Murillo, Jose Cordoba, Eric Davis (Omar Valencia, min. 82), Edgardo Fariña, Roderick Miller (Carlos Harvey, min. 45), Yoel Barcenas, Cesar Blackman, Jovani Welch, Christian Martinez (Abdiel Ayarza, min. 61) and Jose Fajardo Nelson (Ismael Diaz, min. 84) Goals 1-0 min. 8: Cordoba. 2-0 min. 15: James. 3-0 min. 40: Luis Diaz. 4-0 min. 70: Richard Rios. 5-0 min. 94: Miguel Borja. Referee Maurizio Mariani Yellow cards Mateus Uribe (min. 44), Jovani Welch (min. 54), Edgardo Fariña (min. 63) and José Córdoba (min. 91)

The Colombian team shined with the monumental left foot of James Rodríguez, who scored a penalty goal at the beginning of the match and made two assists. James’ moment is wonderful. No one questions it anymore. The number ten, the historic captain, the leader of the team, has five assists in this tournament and is seen as the best player in the cup. His performance recalls James’ best games in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, ten years ago, when he led Colombia to the quarterfinals and was the tournament’s top scorer. In the end, the tricolor defeated Panama 5-0 with goals from Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Richard Ríos and Miguel Ángel Borja.

Colombia dominated the entire match without any problems. Before twenty minutes of the first half, the tricolor was already winning 2-0. The first goal was scored by Jhon Córdoba with a header, after a corner kick by James Rodríguez. Córdoba won the starting forward position from Rafael Santos Borré. The second was a penalty by Rodríguez that was impossible for goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera. After the two goals, there were a few minutes in which the Panamanian team tried to come back, but goalkeeper Camilo Vargas prevented the goal scoring options.

Minutes later, James Rodríguez showed his talent again. He quickly took a free kick from the middle of the field for Lucho Díaz to beat the goalkeeper and seal the 3-0. In the second half, Colombia maintained control of the game. Midfielder Richard Ríos scored a long-distance goal and Miguel Ángel Borja scored the 5-0 with a penalty in the last minute.

After the match, James celebrated the victory: “A tough match, they are strong, but we started in a very good way, we knew how to score goals quickly and that gave us control of the match,” said Rodríguez. He added: “I wanted to have a very good cup, to help my teammates to go far, today we are going until the last day, we hope to reach that final that we all want,” added the Colombian captain.

Colombia’s overwhelming victory confirms the statements of Uruguay’s coach, Marcelo Bielsa, who on Saturday morning praised the quality of the Colombian team’s attack. “Colombia is a team with too many forwards and that is not common in the world of football. It is a team that has more than one option for each position, and without great differences between the one who starts and the one who comes in. All these things can be verified because they are not my opinions, they are realities,” said Bielsa in a press conference. He added: “The Colombian player has undergone a transformation because they play in the best leagues in the world and compete naturally. So to the freshness and predominantly creative football that has always distinguished the expressions of that country, now they have added what is indispensable to survive in today’s football.”

