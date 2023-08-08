Direct Chronicle

Catalina Usme, at the moment of defining before the goal of Jamaica. JAMES ROSS (EFE)

Colombia is no longer a surprise but rather a consequence, since its football may not be the most plastic or the most magnetic, but it is enough with the tactical order in defense, also the intensity and forcefulness, in addition to the sips of quality individual in attack voiced by Linda Caicedo and Catalina Usme. A formula that was enough to upset Germany (2-1) in the group stage, a historic triumph because they had never beaten the German power, in the same way that since 2009 they had only been able to beat two European rivals: Wales in 2009 (3 -1); and to France in the 2015 World Cup (2-0). But the fairy tale does not stop there for the powerpuff, capable of knocking down a physical and defensive Jamaica in the round of 16, since they had not conceded a single goal in the tournament in exchange for a single goal in the rival area. Colombia scored the second and they are already in the quarterfinals against England, a record for the team.

1 Catalina Pérez, Carolina Arias, Daniela Árias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Ana Guzmán, Diana Ospina, Linda Caicedo, Lorena Bedoya, Leicy Santos, Mayra Ramírez and Catalina Usme See also Confcommercio: "GDP down 1%, inflation 10% in October" 0 Rebecca Spencer, Tiernny Wiltshire, Chantelle Swaby, Allyson Swaby, Deneisha Blackwood, Trudi Carter, Drew Spence, Vyan Sampson, Jody Brown, Kiki van Zanten, and Khadija Shaw goals 1-0 min. 51: Catalina Usme. Referee Kate Jacewicz Yellow cards Chantelle Swaby (min. 40), Drew Spence (min. 46) and Daniela Árias (min. 70)

With a guerrilla profile because he dignifies the profession by fighting for any ball, he also shows his joy with quick attacks on the mat and with music off it. He sings to the stands, always colorful and lively in Colombia’s matches while the players dance with the ball between their feet, as they recount their duel for victories minus the setback against Morocco. That is why they are in the quarterfinals, a step that escaped them in the 2015 World Cup, then defeated by the United States (0-2), the eventual champion. But Colombia is no longer what it was, much more tactical and above all with generations that are strong and well intermingled with the veterans. None like Usme -she is one of the five of the team that has won three World Cups, like Daniela Montoya, Sandra Sepúlveda, Diana Ospina and Lady Andrade-, who decided to put on her top hat against Jamaica. Thus, after a cross from Ana María Guzmán, spike the ball to later outline and adapt the body to the kick with the inside of the foot. From the boot to the net, from suspense to explosion.

“I prepared myself to solve in a good way in those moments of pressure,” Usme explained after scoring the penalty that tore Germany apart. in front of reggae girlz made it clear. His goal is worth gold. But glory also for Jamaica, a team that disappeared in 2008 after failing to qualify for the 2007 World Cup or the 2008 Games, in the end remade thanks to the funds raised and the encouragement of Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella, now also team that reached the World Cup thanks to a campaign of crowdfunding launched by the mother of a player and government aid, of course.

Jamaica cried and music was heard in the coffee dressing room. It is not known if there was a party like after the first stake when they subdued South Korea, since they received a visit from the singer J. Balvin and his wife. Then, they all began to dance and sing to the rhythm of Yellow and oh come on. And, since that day the music has not stopped.

