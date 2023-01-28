Saturday, January 28, 2023
Colombia beats Argentina with this goal by Juan David Fuentes

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2023
in Sports
0


Colombia selectionColombia sub-20 team defeats Argentina.

They met this Friday on the final date of group A.

The Colombian national team sub-20 faced Argentina this Friday in the final match of group A, in search of a place in the final hexagonal of the South American.

The game-winning goal for Colombia 1-0 was scored by the player Juan David Fuenteswith a shot from outside the area at minute 75, which the Argentine goalkeeper could not contain.

Fuentes is a Barcelona player from Spain and was waiting for his big chance in the South American Championship.

Fuentes’ goal

Juan David Fuentes scored the win in Colombia’s victory (1-0) over Argentina.

