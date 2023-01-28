Colombia beats Argentina with this goal by Juan David Fuentes

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
They met this Friday on the final date of group A.
The Colombian national team sub-20 faced Argentina this Friday in the final match of group A, in search of a place in the final hexagonal of the South American.
The game-winning goal for Colombia 1-0 was scored by the player Juan David Fuenteswith a shot from outside the area at minute 75, which the Argentine goalkeeper could not contain.
Fuentes is a Barcelona player from Spain and was waiting for his big chance in the South American Championship.
Fuentes’ goal
