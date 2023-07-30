The Colombian Women’s National Team made history. Those led by Nelson Abadía beat Germany 2-1, the historic power of the discipline, in their second outing in the women’s World Cup, and presented themselves to the fans of the planet as one of the great revelations of the contest.

For the first time in a Senior World Cup, Colombia beats Germany. For the first time, Germany has lost in a group stage since 1995. For the first time, a South American team has defeated the Germans in the biggest competition.

Linda Caicedo, in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Linda Caicedo scored the first goal, at 52′. Then, after a penalty, Germany equalized. In the end, Manuela Vanegas scored the winning goal for Colombia in the epilogue of the match.

It’s a dream to beat a favorite for the world title. It’s crazy to do it like this, with a taste of anguish, feat, glory. Beating one of the best in the world tastes like this, being proud of your team is lived like this, shouting until you lose your voice is no longer forgotten. “Colombia shone, shone”shouted the rostrum, the soundtrack to a night in Sydney that will forever live in history.

Yeah! She won him with authority, with uncertainty, with suspense, as Colombia has to do with everything in women’s soccer. She won it because she deserved it from start to finish, because she searched for it with passion and intelligence, with certainty and ambition, because she believed until she left her soul on the field. She earned it well.

The night is not beautiful enough until she appears. He would make everyone wait until 52 minutes: a quick national exit would come, Manuela Vanegas’s first attempt and Caicedo would appear on the rebound, with a divine shot, open enough, powerful enough, pretty enough. Goooolazoooo!!! shouted the rostrum, surrendered to its star.

*With information from Jenny Gámez, special envoy to the Women’s World Cup.