Colombia achieved a historic qualification to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup after defeating J.amaica, a team that had not conceded goals in the tournament, while France thrashed Morocco 4-0 to advance to the next round.

The Europeans will face the co-host in the quarterfinals Australia, while the South Americans will try to make history against England.

(Colombian National Team: millionaire prize for her best participation in the Women’s World Cup) (Linda Caicedo speaks to Colombia: ‘I know we can reach the World Cup final’

english keys

It is the first time that Colombia has reached the third round in a major women’s soccer tournament, and now it will face England, a favorite to lift the cup, next Saturday in sydney.

The Colombian attacker Catalina Usme At minute 51, he scored the first and last goal that Jamaica conceded in this World Cup, after receiving a cross from the youngster Ana María Guzmán, triggering an outburst of joy in the stands of the Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne. The keys to the end.

The critics

The Dutch team Sarah Wiegman it sowed doubts in his fans and the press in Melbourne, which strongly criticized the process. He did beat China (6-1), Haiti (1-0) and Denmark (1-0) He has all the talent but there are also weaknesses. This is the next rival in Sydney

She was the 2022 Euro Cup champion after beating Germany in the final and the Finalissima, at Wembley, a phase in which she took advantage of mistakes and won the definition on penalties. What happened?

injuries

England comes to the World Cup without Beth Mead, the Arsenal striker who suffered a cruciate ligament injury to her knee. Mead anticipated another loss with injury to Leah Williamson, also in the long term due to injury (crossed) a situation that forces changes to be made.

Although she is not injured, she does not play Lauren James for his expulsion against the Africans.

Failures in the plan

The DT was criticized a lot for the approach but especially for the problems in responding to Nigerian dominance. They didn’t win many clean duels and there were few scoring options.

Nigeria left a lesson: it cut off defenders and attackers in the middle towards their zone and they no longer suffered.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué reconcile: they give news of peace after their stormy separation)

Jenny Gamez

special envoy

THE WEATHER AND FOOTBALL