Colombia keep shining in the World Figure Skating Championships which is taking place in Italy. The country, which on Saturday closed the day with 14 medals (8 gold, 5 silver and one bronze) now has 19 medals.

The Colombian Carlos Pasciotti He won the gold medal in a thrilling final lap and claimed his first gold in the junior men’s 10,000 metres after a stellar comeback. Czech Metodej Jilek took silver and Spaniard Adrián Alonso García won bronze.

Maria Vargas and Yicel Camila Giraldo Vasquez, At the Montesilvano skating rink, they made it one and two in the women’s category. Vargas took the gold medal, while Giraldo took the silver. The bronze went to Venezuelan Daniela Bustamante.

Juan Yepes was another Colombian who celebrated a gold medal after winning the final of the junior men’s 500 meters. In the women’s category, Charith Londono Cardenas won the silver medal.

In the senior categories, Maria Fernanda Timms won the gold medal in the 1,000 meters, while his compatriot Kollin Castro He kept the avocado in another one and two for the country.

Besides, María Paula Muñoz and Jeshua Folleco were bronze in the junior dance. In the junior women’s 5,000 metres, Gabriela Isabel Rueda won bronze.

