Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch, the three major US rating agencies, have maintained Colombia’s credit rating throughout President Gustavo Petro’s term. The ratings given by each agency are: ratingin the same order cited, are BB+, Baa2, BB+, according to the scale that each one uses to determine the solvency of the countries. Their economic perception, however, has changed. The last two agencies have replaced the label of “stable” with that of “negative”, due to the uncertainty caused by the high indebtedness, the very modest growth and the difficulties in complying with the fiscal framework.

The verdict of the three is key in international monetary flows. They are responsible for assessing the quality of financial products and the payment guarantee of companies or countries, so that investors know who to trust and where to bet their chips. In this way, a triple A rating is the greatest seal of tranquility and certifies an almost zero probability of default, and, therefore, makes the interest that a debtor must recognize very low. Colombia’s notes are in an intermediate ranking described as “satisfactory.” With medium-quality bonds, moderate risks and some possible obstacles on the horizon for long-term payment, according to the statistical models used by these Anglo-Saxon firms.

Former Finance Minister José Antonio Ocampo says: “What worries me is that the prospect of recovery of the investment grade is not materializing and that before, Moody’s, the only one of the three main agencies that gave Colombia the investment grade, has just put the country in negative perspective.” The famous and coveted investment grade is a sort of intermediate floor within the scale of valuations, the minimum for dozens of funds to be able to allocate resources to a State or company. From there on down, these are assets suitable for speculation, which yield more interest, but have a greater probability of failure. Turning to them is a riskier decision for those who manage these funds, which many are even prohibited from appealing to.

These are not easy signals for a middle-income country like Colombia. It is also worth remembering that the risk premium, measured in basis points, is the difference between the interest paid for a better-rated investment, such as an American one and a Colombian one. The higher the risk, the higher the return. Therefore, those who decide to invest, for example, in Colombian public debt, compensate for the bet with high interest rates against the possibility of not recovering their money (even more so when there are fewer lenders competing to obtain that debt).

Confidence, that state of mind turned by economic sciences into a benchmark for business, is the key concept. So are “perceptions.” As early as May 2021, with Alberto Carrasquilla as Finance Minister in the Iván Duque Administration, Standard & Poor’s downgraded Colombia’s rating from BBB- to the current BB+. A month later, with the new Minister José Manuel Restrepo at the head of the Economy portfolio, Fitch Ratings took out an identical downgrade decision. Colombia had gone into debt to boost the economy after the pandemic debacle, and lenders took note.

Daniel Osorio, former deputy finance minister of the current government, recalls that these ratings were a blow. The eyes of creditors focused on Colombia’s solvency: “We suffered, first, in terms of interest rates. Any need for financing abroad began to be charged at a higher rate. And since then we have been paying an enormous debt service.”

Moody’s announced on June 24 that it is keeping the rating stable (Baa2), but worsening the outlook. A fact that dragged all kinds of criticism from opposition sectors, who were fully engaged in showing the lack of confidence of the financial industry in the Petro Administration. José Antonio Ocampo, however, details that the deterioration comes from a process since the days of the pandemic: “During the first two months of this Government it also increased. That was a real nightmare while we made clear a message of macroeconomic stability and it went down again.”

The problem is that countries and international creditors also monitor the perception of risk. And the situation becomes more complex when it comes to lending money to a country whose economy is barely growing, where the Treasury collects less and less and investment lacks vitamin. With this picture, and the report card signed by a rating agency in New York, it is enough to offer poisoned interest rates. What other factors play in the reports of the rating agencies? ratingFirstly, fiscal policy: “With the tax reform, this Government reduced the deficit from -5.3% in 2022 to -4.3% in 2023. But it is on the rise again and this year we are heading for -5.6%,” explains Andrés Langeabeck, director of economic studies at Davivienda.

A situation that swings from optimism to discouragement. Carolina Monzón, manager of economic research at Itaú bank, adds that the recent Moody’s verdict has been based on the problems that the Government has had in its tax collection calculations, its underfunded budget for 2025 and the possible fiscal effects of the approved pension reform. But Osorio and Ocampo remember that the country is committed to respecting the limits set in the fiscal rule. “The message is that the decisions have been fiscally responsible and the rating agencies have highlighted time and again the institutional strength of the country,” Osorio concludes.

Both Standard and Poor’s and Fitch, for their part, have stressed that Colombia has been significantly closing its current account deficit, which measures the correlation between income and payments abroad for trade or transfers, among others. Added to this is the country’s good reputation for being punctual when it comes to paying its debt, a historical asset that has existed for at least four decades. Sufficient arguments for the two companies to maintain a “speculative and stable” rating, Monzón sums up.

But there is more. The last difficulty is concentrated in the low investment that the Colombian economy is suffering. Langeabeck says: “It is a consistent problem throughout these two years of Petro. Last year, the fall was practically 10%. It is the Achilles heel in economic terms. It has not been possible to generate a positive climate.” He also admits that in the second quarter of this year it finally grew by 4.1%, driven by civil works and other long-term projects such as the construction of the first line of the Bogotá metro.

A tiny green shoot that gives José Antonio Ocampo the opportunity to express his surprise at a set of data that he judges positive in the reading of the GDP for the second quarter: “I was surprised by factors that are not the responsibility of the Government, because there is no policy of reactivation as such. But construction had positive numbers and we already see that the rate of fixed capital formation has slightly recovered.”

