In recent weeks, the president of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, had explained that such was the demand to enter the calendar of the premier category of motoring that even a list of thirty grand prix could have been planned. Obviously, that of the manager of Imola was a joke, because such a number of seasonal races would not even be conceivable, considering the effort that would require the staff of the teams, who have already reached the limit in the last season with twenty-two world championships. And if some historical stages, such as that of Germany, seem far from a possible return at the moment, others, like that of Germany Colombia, they are already working hard to reserve a space in Formula 1.

This was revealed directly by the President of the Colombian Republic, Ivan Duque, during a public demonstration last January 22: “In our team we aim to make dreams come true. The mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo, told me that there is the possibility of presenting a project to host a Formula 1 circuit. It seems a long way off, but in reality the mayor has already spoken to the Formula 1 team. Adaptations will have to be made, but it could be a circuit semi-citizen, on a track that will be decided and examined by the organizers “. The President obviously announced the state’s support for the initiative of the country’s fourth largest city in terms of population. Colombia did not hide the hope of generating employment and development through F1: “There are twenty-two cities in the world that can claim to have a Formula 1 circuit. These circuits are attended by 320,000 spectators in three days, and spend an average of $ 600 a day and travel from over 100 countries. Some 60,000 international tourists enter in about 10 days“, Duque concluded in the words reported by the local newspaper El Tiempo.