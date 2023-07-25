Colombia, at the top of its lungs: pure emotion with the national anthem, to make your skin crawl

Before the debut of the Colombia selection At the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, there was the first great tricolor emotion that infected the entire public.

(It may interest you: Yoreli Rincón vents hours after Colombia’s debut in the Women’s World Cup)

Pure emotion with the anthem

It was during the national anthem, when the Colombian players sang them with all their fervor, the hand on the chest and the eyes closed, to make the skin stand on end.



The national cry of the players infected the fans, mostly Colombian, who reverberated throughout the stadium.

The fans, also with their hands on their chests, shouted the national anthem with all their souls.

After the emotion, and the final cry of goalkeeper Catalina Pérez, the ball rolled for Colombia’s debut in the World Cup.

SPORTS

More sports news