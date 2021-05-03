The violence that followed five days of massive protests against a controversial tax reform in Colombia it has left at least 17 dead and 800 injured. The demonstrations continue this Monday despite the fact that President Iván Duque withdrew his project.

According to a balance of the Ombudsman, 16 civilians and a policeman they died in demonstrations that began on April 28 across the country. The Defense Ministry in turn counted 846 injured people, of which 306 are civilians.

The authorities they have captured 431 people during the excesses and the government ordered the military to be deployed to the most affected cities. Some NGOs accuse the police of shooting civilians.

Pressured by the demonstrations, President Duque on Sunday ordered withdraw the tax reform proposal that was debated with skepticism in Congress, where a broad sector rejected it for punishing the middle class and being inappropriate in the midst of the crisis unleashed by the pandemic.

A barricade in the city of Cali. AFP photo

Duque proposed drafting a new reform project that discards the main points of contention: the increase in VAT tax for services and assets and the expansion of the taxpayer base with income tax.

Despite the announcement, this Monday morning there were already people on the streets and roadblocks in Bogotá.

Defense Minister Diego Molano assured that the acts of violence are “premeditated, organized and financed by FARC dissident groups “that departed from the peace agreement signed in 2016, and by the ELN, the last recognized guerrilla in Colombia.

It also reported on impacts in 69 transport stations, 36 ATMs, 94 banks, 14 tolls and 313 commercial establishments.

On April 15, the government presented a tax reform to Congress as a measure pTo finance public spending in the fourth largest Latin American economy.

But criticism rained down from both the political opposition and its allies and discontent it did not take long to turn to the streets.

Although the days of protest were mostly peaceful, they were followed multiple riots and clashes with the public force.

Truck drivers participate in another day of protest against the tax reform in the streets of Bogotá (Colombia). Photo EFE

The director for the Americas of the NGO Human Rights Watch, José Miguel Vivanco, corroborated the death of a person at the hands of a policeman in Cali (Southwest), one of the cities most affected by violence in the streets.

According to the NGO Tremors there were 940 cases of police violence in the last days and “the death of eight protesters allegedly attacked by police officers” is being investigated.

With the military deployed in the streets, the alarms are going off.

In September 2020 thirteen young people died in mobilizations against police violence in Colombia. Another 75 suffered projectile wounds, allegedly fired by soldiers.

At that time the crowds were protesting the murder of Javier Ordóñez (43 years old) at the hands of a uniformed man who subjected him to brutal punishment.

President Duque’s tax reform project aspired to raise about $ 6.3 billion between 2022 and 2031, to rescue the economy.

In its worst performance in half a century, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) plunged 6.8% in 2020 and unemployment climbed to 16.8% in March. Almost half of the 50 million inhabitants are in the informal sector and poverty affects 42.5% of the population.

Source: AFP and AP

PB