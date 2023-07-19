Colombia | At least 15 dead in a landslide caused by heavy rain in Colombia

In addition, about ten people are missing, local authorities say.

in South America In Colombia, at least fifteen people have died in a landslide caused by heavy rains. In addition, about ten people are missing, local authorities say.

Quetame, located in the central parts of Colombia, was hit by heavy rain on Monday, which caused a landslide that destroyed buildings and blocked access routes. There is even a couple of meters of mud in places.

Mud and weather conditions make rescue work difficult.