Colombia had to arm itself with patience, due to the approach of Iraq and due to some operational issues that still have to be worked on, and had to wait 76 minutes to score the winning goal this Friday in Valencia, which extends the undefeated team to seven games. Nestor Lorenzo’s team.

The starting formation that Néstor Lorenzo put together was loaded with surprises: Álvaro Montero, as the starting goalkeeper; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, in theory, on the front line alongside Jéfferson Lerma, and Andrés Salazar, recently unpacked from the U-20, as the starting left-back.

But Lorenzo is already making it clear that he has a backbone: Jhon Lucumí, Lerma, Jorge Carrascal and Rafael Santos Borré, which, due to experience and specific weight, Luis Díaz must join. But the peasant had a hard time getting into the rhythm of the team.

Colombia vs. Iraq. In action, Luis Diaz

The technician tried various drawings. One with Lerma as central midfielder, Cuadrado and Carrascal as interior players and Valoyes and Díaz as wingers, with Borré at the forefront. But also, at times, Cuadrado played alongside Lerma, as he appeared in the image sent by the Federation’s press office to announce the lineup.

There some partnerships began to appear: Díaz and Carrascal got together a lot on the left, and Daniel Muñoz was quite a lot with Valoyes on the right. But that game did not have much impact on goal chances, because Iraq, which applied a lot of pressure and also asserted its physical strength, did not allow them to play clearly, although they did not reach the area around the Colombian area either.

Iraq scared Colombia and Lorenzo moved the payroll

The Iraqis were encouraged to go forward in the first quarter of an hour of the second half and in their first shot on goal they almost converted, with a serious mistake by goalkeeper Montero in the middle: the ball went under him. Fortunately, the ball hit the post.

Lorenzo, dissatisfied with what he saw, began to shake up the board: he took out Valoyes and Cuadrado, put in Mateus Uribe to reinforce the zone in goal along with Lerma and put in Jhon Arias. And there Colombia, at least, regained control of the party.

The second round of changes for Colombia involved the departure of Luis Díaz, who lasted fifteen minutes as captain after the departure of Cuadrado, and Rafael Santos Borré, and the arrival of Yaser Asprilla and Mateo Cassierra.

And precisely, with two men who came from the bench, Colombia’s goal appeared, after 76 minutes of waiting. Arias overflowed on the right and threw the ball into the area and there, Cassierra searched for it in the middle of two defenders to send it to the bottom, with just two minutes on the field.

Colombia vs. Iraq. Mateo Cassierra’s goal celebration

Already at the end of the game, and with Iraq without reaction, Lorenzo sealed the third debut of the night, that of Óscar Cortés, instead of Carrascal, and thus, the Colombian attack ended up being a reinforced sub-20. Of the team that went to Russia 2018, only Davinson, Uribe and Lerma remained on the pitch.

Colombia ended up playing calmly, in the opposite field, and without their rival coming close to the north goal of Mestalla. And so, the undefeated in the Néstor Lorenzo era is still alive. Although that’s the least of it: DT continues to add new pieces to a team that continues to refresh its roster and is now getting ready to play against Germany.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

More sports news