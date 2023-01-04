The Colombian Football Federation announced the list of summoned of the local team for the South American Under-20 Championship, that will take place in the country from next January 19.

The technician, Hector Cardenascalled 23 players, a good list to defend the locality of the contest.

Stands out in calling Jhon Jader Duranwho is a player of Chicago of the MLS and who has already been part of the senior team.

Héctor Cárdenas, coach in charge of the Colombian National Team. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The player of the Barcelona B, Juan David Fuentes, that will be one of the pillars of the group.

The arch will be covered by Alexei Rojaswho is part of the Arsenal of Englandguarantee pledge.

Colombia is seeded in Group A along with Argentina, Brazil Paraguay and Peru; while Ecuador, current champion, is in B with Uruguay, Venezuela, Chile and Bolivia.

post by post

Goalkeepers: Alexei Rojas (Arsenal, England), Luis Marquínez (Nacional) and Cristian Santander (Barranquilla FC).

Defenders: Julián Palacio (Envigado), Edier Ocampo (National), Juan José Mina (Cali), Andrés Salazar (National), Fernando Álvarez (Pachuca, Mexico), Kevin Mantilla (Santa Fe), Daniel Pedrozo (Real Cartagena).

Midfielders: Juan Andrés Castilla (Houston Dynamo, USA), Johan Torres (Santa Fe), Daniel Luna (Cali), Jhon Vélez (Junior), Gustavo Puerta (Bogotá FC), Alexis Castillo Manyoma (Santa Fe), Miguel Monsalve (Medellin).

Forwards: Jhon Jáder Durán (Chicago Fire, USA), Juan David Fuentes (Barcelona, ​​Spain), Isaac Zuleta (Getafe, Spain), Óscar Cortés (Millionarios), Ricardo Caraballo (Barranquilla FC), Jorge Cabezas Hurtado (Medellín).