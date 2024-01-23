The Colombian Tennis Federation (FCT), at the head of its Executive Committee, revealed this Tuesday the five players chosen by Alejandro Falla, captain of the Colombia Colsanitas Team, to compete in the next series of play-offs of World Group I of Davis cup against Luxembourg.

The Colombian team will play in World Group I on February 2 and 3 at the Bellavista Colsubsidio Club, in Bogota.

Alejandro Falla, captain of Colombia in the Davis Cup.

Nicolas Mejia He will be the leader of the team in the singles category in what is his eighth nomination to play in this competition, where he has two victories, one of them last year against the British Dan Evans (top-20 at that time).

While the following two names for singles have the particularity of receiving their first call to represent the country. Is about Adrià Soriano and Johan Rodríguez, currently third and fourth best racket in the country.

It is worth noting that Johan has already had the opportunity to be in previous series of Davis cup as a sparring partner, while for Soriano it will be his first absolute presence, although he recently had the opportunity to play the Pan American Gamess under the national flag.

For doubles, Colombia will present a luxury team with Nicolás Barrientos and Cristian Rodríguez, two players who are currently part of the best 80 in the world in the modality.

For Barrientos It is his fifth nomination and his fifth in a row; While for Rodriguez It also means the fifth, with the possibility of playing their first game in this tournament since the 2018 series against Argentina.

Colombia vs Luxembourg It will be one of the 12 series of play-offs of World Group I that will be played on the first weekend of February. The winners of these qualifiers will qualify for the World Group I round in September 2024; while the losers will descend to World Group II.

Alejandro Falla Alejandro Falla, captain of Colombia.

List of chosen players

• Nicolás Mejía

• Adrià Soriano

• Johan Rodríguez

• Nicolás Barrientos

• Cristian Rodríguez

Daniel Galán, the great absentee

The Colombian tennis player Daniel Galán is the biggest absence on the list of players chosen by Alejandro Falla, the world number 87 prioritized an ATP tournament in Brazil, which intersects with the Davis Cup play-offs.

