In a joint statement, the Colombian President, Iván Duque, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, announced the Temporary Protection Statute that seeks in the first place the identification of a large part of the Venezuelan migrants living in an irregular situation in the country and the granting of temporary protection permits for those who take advantage of the measure.

The permit will allow Venezuelan immigrants who adhere to the plan to work legally in the South American country, which has been the main destination of the diaspora of the oil country, where 1.73 million Venezuelans have arrived in recent years. of which some 966,000 do not have a legal status.

Duque, who assured that the process “marks a milestone in Colombian migration policies,” said that the situation described had made it necessary to “take measures.” For his part, Grandi praised the decision as “historic” and described it as the largest humanitarian gesture in the region in decades.

Today Colombia set an example for the region and the entire world by granting temporary protected status for 10 years to all Venezuelans in its territory. My thanks to the President @IvanDuque, to your government and the people of Colombia for this historic and generous act. pic.twitter.com/Pp8YaKomKJ – Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) February 8, 2021

Venezuelans who entered the country irregularly until December 31, and all those who do so regularly during the first two years of operation of the new immigration policy can be accommodated to the measure.

Duque warned, however, that any Venezuelan citizen who does not abide by the new regulations may be deported.

The Colombian president also called on the international community to send aid to his country in order to guarantee the vaccination of foreigners against Covid-19.

News in development …