The Colombian Minister of Commerce, Germán Umaña, reported this Wednesday from Caracas that In the coming days, the Union Bridge border crossings will open, in Puerto Santander, in addition to Boca de Grita and Arauca, all for the transportation of heavy cargo on the borders between Colombia and Venezuela.

Umaña highlighted that both countries have made progress on border issues and hope to do so in other areas.

For the governor of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, this is good news, since the entire border remains open, although He stressed that other aspects must be reviewed, such as the circulation of Venezuelan taxi drivers in Cúcuta. and Villa del Rosario, since the restrictions continue, unlike the Venezuelan side.

Business conference

After more than 10 years, Colombia and Venezuela hold a macro business roundtable in which they seek favorable conditions for both countries in terms of markets.

More than 400 businessmen from both nations are meeting until this Friday in Caracas.

Although the idea is a more balanced trade balance – so far it favors Colombia more – there are certain obstacles to overcome as payment mechanisms, especially because Venezuela is sanctioned by the United States, but also a precarious offer from the neighboring country, that has not managed to fully stabilize its economy.

The Colombian Minister of Commerce, Germán Umaña, highlighted at the opening of the meeting that, although the processes have not been accelerated, Spaces of trust have been gained and work is being done to “rescue” the institutions.

“We weren’t even talking to each other,” he said, referring to the border closure more than seven years ago.

For Umaña, Where progress has been made is on border issues. He highlighted that unemployment in that area fell more than 5 points and the informality rate fell 15 points.

It is expected that on Friday there will be announcements regarding the signing of binational agreements or at least advances in regulations that will improve trade between the two countries.

