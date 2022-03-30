Last Saturday’s attack on a police station in southern Bogotá killed two children and injured 35 people.| Photo: EFE/Bogotá City Hall

Colombian President Iván Duque announced this Tuesday (29) new security measures for Bogotá, which include the arrival of 120 intelligence agents, after the terrorist attack committed last Saturday, in which a 12-year-old boy died. and a five-year-old girl.

After giving a minute of silence “for the children victims of this demented attack”, perpetrated by dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Duque, who headed a security council, said that “Colombia is united against terrorism”.

“As a result of these cowardly and despicable acts, we have 120 police officers with intelligence and criminal investigation capabilities so that we can find those responsible for these acts and move towards their speedy trial,” said the Colombian head of state.

The security council was also attended by the ministers of Defense, Diego Molano, and of the Interior, Daniel Palacios; as well as the governor of Cundinamarca, Nicolás García; the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López; and the mayor of Soacha, Juan Carlos Saldarriaga.

Duque explained that among the actions that will be taken is the creation of a “joint committee to combat terrorist threats, which will be held periodically in the city of Bogotá to assess weekly the attacks on criminal structures”.

In addition, “a special cell will be created in the financial analysis unit to monitor the movement of money that could be used to carry out attacks”, since “the central hypothesis that has been investigated (about the last attack) is the criminal subcontracting model”.

Duque also indicated that the list of the most wanted for terrorism and murder in the country will soon be updated, as well as the reward for a man known as John Mechas, head of the 33rd FARC dissident front.

“We will go after this bandit wherever he is”, promised the Colombian president. “Terrorism must be fought, the 33rd front will be dismantled,” he added.

The 33rd FARC Dissident Front, which operates in Catatumbo, on the Venezuelan border, and is commanded by John Mechas, claimed responsibility for last Saturday’s attack on a police station in southern Bogotá, in which the two children died. In addition to the two minors killed, the explosion left 35 people injured.