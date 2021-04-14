The Colombian government announced on Tuesday the decision to close four of its main cities due to the advance of the third wave of the coronavirus and before the high occupancy of intensive care units.

The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, formalized the announcement on his daily television program. The restrictions will begin over the weekend and will affect about 12 million people.

“The next few weeks are going to be one of enormous challenges for health systems around the world. (…) and there are already compelling reasons in our country to be able to say that a third peak “of infections is occurring in several places,” said the president.

The measure reaches the cities of Bogotá, Medellín, Barranquilla and Santa Marta, where there is a high occupancy of intensive care units.

In the case of Bogotá and Medellín, the closure will take place from Thursday at midnight, according to the AFP agency.

During this period of confinement, Only people who work in essential sectors, such as health or food, and only one person per family will be allowed to leave You can go to buy food, medicine or basic necessities.

Since late March, authorities have imposed and tightened nighttime restrictions in an effort to tackle a new coronavirus outbreak.

Bogotá was confined last weekend, but infections and deaths from covid-19 maintained the upward trend.

Since the first covid-19 case was detected in March 2020, the country of 50 million inhabitants registers almost 2.6 million infections and more than 66,000 deaths. It is the fifth most affected in Latin America and the Caribbean in both areas, in proportion to its population.

Just under 3.2 million people have already been vaccinated, out of the more than 35 million needed to achieve herd immunity, according to the government.

GRB