Finland, at number 1, and Afghanistan, at 143, are at the two ends of the list in the World Happiness Report 2024, which shows that The happiest country in Latin America is Mexico (25th place) but Colombia and Venezuela are in lower positions.

The report, which is based on surveys carried out in 143 countries and whose publication coincides with the International Day of Happiness (March 20), focuses this year for the first time on analyzing happiness at different stages of life.

The authors point out that happiness is traditionally associated with youth and old age is thought of as a less happy stage of life, but current reality refutes these ideas.

“The positive global trend in life satisfaction” among ages 15 to 24 ended with the coronavirus pandemicsays the study, the result of a collaboration between Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the Editorial Board of the World Happiness Report (WHR).

From 2006-2010, Happiness in the 15- to 24-year-old age group has dropped markedly in North America“to the point that young people are less happy than old people,” and has also fallen into that group, although less abruptly, in Western Europe, the report says.

On the contrary, Happiness at all ages has increased markedly in central and eastern Europe, so that “young people are now equally happy in both parts of Europe.”

From the comparison between generations made this year, it is deduced that, on average, people born before 1965 – 'boomers' and their predecessors – are happier than those born after 1980 – 'millennials' and generation Z-.

The Pew Research Center defines millennials as people born between 1981 and 1996.

Speaking specifically of countries, The one with the most satisfied children and young people under 30 is Lithuania and, for those over 60, Denmark is the happiest country in the world.

The World Happiness Report is a measure of happiness published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network every year since 2012. It is based on people's assessment of their happiness and economic data. and social.

The report takes into account six key factors: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and the absence of corruption.

Which are the best and worst ranked?

“The ten countries at the top of the list remain practically the same since before the covid pandemic”highlights the report.

Finland, which has been in the number one spot for seven years, is closely followed by Denmark and then Iceland, Sweden, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Australia.

Among the first countries there are no longer any of the largest.

“Among the first countries there are no longer any of the largest. Among the first ten countries, only the Netherlands and Australia have more than 15 million inhabitants. Among the first twenty, only Canada and the United Kingdom have more than 30 million inhabitants “, Add.

The last are Afghanistan (143), Lebanon (142), Lesotho (141), Sierra Leone (140), Democratic Republic of the Congo (139), Zimbabwe (138), Botswana (137), Malawi (136), Eswatin (135 ) and Zambia (134).

How did Colombia fare?

Among the Latin American countries under study Mexico (25th place) is the best placedfollowed by Uruguay (26), El Salvador (33), Chile (38), Panama (39), Guatemala (42), Nicaragua (43), Brazil (44), Argentina (48), Paraguay (57) Honduras ( 61), Peru (68), Dominican Republic (69), Bolivia (73) and Ecuador (74).



Meanwhile, Colombia (78) and Venezuela (79) occupy the lowest places in the region.

In the case of Colombia, this year it dropped six places. In 2023, it was ranked number 72 on the list. The previous year, in 2022, it ranked 66th.

Other countries

The countries of the former Soviet Union and East Asia have also seen large increases in happiness at all ages, while in South Asia and the Middle East and North Africa, on the other hand, it has fallen.

The United States falls for the first time in more than a decade from the 'top 20' of the happiest countries in the world, driven especially by the drop in the perception of happiness of its young people. The World Happiness Report 2024 places it in 23rd place, while in last year's edition it was 15th.



The report partly attributes the decline in US positions, like that of Germany (24th place), to the trend towards an increase in the perception of happiness among Eastern European countries.

The report highlights that, in contrast, There are countries that show significant increases in evaluations and the case of Serbia, in 37th place, and Bulgaria, in 81st place, stand out, which have climbed, respectively, 69 and 63 places since the 2013 edition.

Russia and Ukraine, facing each other since 2022 in a war with no signs of a solution for now, are in 72nd and 105th place, respectively.

