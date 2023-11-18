Caracas (AFP) – The presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Saturday, November 18, in Caracas, that they are seeking an agreement with the United States to solve the Darién crisis, the dangerous jungle on the Colombian-Panamanian border that hundreds cross. of thousands of migrants heading to the United States. In his meeting with Maduro, Petro also spoke of a “very probable” alliance between the state oil companies of the two countries for exploitation in Venezuela.

“We must reach an agreement with the United States.” It is “a passage through which no human being should actually go through (…), trying to reach a paradise and you find a wall, concentration camps, even prison, forcible return without rights,” he said. the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, after meeting with the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, at the Miraflores presidential palace, in Caracas.

The Colombian president, on his fourth visit to Venezuela since taking power, proposed offering economic aid to migrants to return to their countries of origin.

“This exodus,” said Petro, who stressed that the majority is made up of Venezuelans, “must be diverted.”

“We have proposed to the United States a program to humanize the exoduseconomic stabilization bonuses for each family, so that they return to their place,” said the president in a joint statement.

“This exodus of return, Colombia wants to help build it, whether it is the return to Colombia, because the grandparents of those people or their parents are Colombian, or whether it is going to Venezuela (…). Whatever their free decision, it is It is the United States who has to support it,” Petro added.

“I think we would all win, I think there would be a win-win, and I think this would allow us to regularize, order, what today is a disorderly exodus that is eradicating the human rights of hundreds of thousands of people,” he continued.







Maduro, meanwhile, celebrated what he described as “important consensuses.”

Last October, Venezuela reached an agreement with the United States for the “direct repatriation” of Venezuelans, at a time when Democratic President Joe Biden, candidate for re-election in 2024, is under strong pressure over the immigration issue.

The Darien jungle is one of the most dangerous corridors for migrants seeking to reach the United States. Between January and October 31, 2023, more than 458,000 people had crossed it, 200,000 more than in the entire previous year.

The majority come from Venezuela, a country from which more than 7.5 million people have emigrated according to the United Nations, a figure that Caracas does not recognize.

According to these estimates, More than 2.8 million Venezuelans live in Colombia.

Maduro took advantage of the meeting to ratify “Venezuela’s support, absolute and total” for the peace negotiations in the neighboring country.

“Very probable” alliance for oil exploitation in Venezuela

The main reason for Petro’s visit was precisely to discuss greater energy integration with Venezuela that would better address the onslaught of the climate crisis, as well as the effects that the El Niño phenomenon may bring, in terms of drought to the region.

For this reason, the Colombian president highlighted the “very probable” option that the state companies of both countries will ally to exploit Venezuela’s oilwhich has the largest proven reserves of this hydrocarbon in the world.

For his part, Maduro assured, without delving into details, that “good consensus” and also investment agreements “for gas energy security” have been reached.