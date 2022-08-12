Armando Benedetti, during the last electoral campaign. Juan Carlos Zapata

The governments of Venezuela and Colombia are advancing in the normalization of their relations and announced this Thursday, almost simultaneously, the names that will lead their respective embassies in Bogotá and Caracas. The decision comes in the first week of the presidency of Gustavo Petro in Colombia, after the left-wing leader defended the need to make this turn in foreign policy to overcome years of tension during his election campaign.

Nicolás Maduro chose Félix Plasencia, a Chavista diplomat and politician who was his chancellor between 2021 and last May. Plasencia, who was trained as a representative of the foreign service in Venezuela, Belgium and England, has been in the diplomatic career since 1991, even before the rise of Chavismo. For about 30 years he has been close to today’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who is also a career diplomat. Among other functions, he was director of protocol for the Foreign Ministry under Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade under Maduro between 2019 and 2020, and ambassador to China between 2020 and 2021.

Gustavo Petro, for his part, appointed former senator Armando Benedetti, one of the first figures from the traditional political class to support his presidential campaign. Benedetti, son of a former Barranquilla minister, has had a long political career, in which he first supported Álvaro Uribe, then Juan Manuel Santos and now Petro. Long-time militant of the La U Party, of which he was a senator between 2010 and 2022, for this year’s legislative elections he supported candidates from Petro’s Historical Pact list and was the one who managed his agenda as a candidate. No one flew with him more across the country or was more intimate with him during the campaign.

The Colombian-Venezuelan border became the busiest in Latin America, and at its peak, in 2008, trade reached 7.29 billion dollars. “President Gustavo Petro, I will surprise you when we reach 10,000 million dollars in commercial exchange, when we benefit the more than 8 million Colombians who live on the border. No imaginary line will separate us as brothers again, ”Benedetti reacted on his social networks after the news. Petro, announcing his decision in response to Maduro’s gesture, entrusted him with the “hard task” of normalizing relations and “making sure that between Colombia and Venezuela wealth can be built for both peoples.”

The change of Government in Colombia represents a challenge in the prolonged Venezuelan political crisis. The breakdown of relations has left the 2.5 million Venezuelans who have crossed the border in recent years in search of a better life in limbo. On the other side, dozens of political leaders, journalists and human rights defenders have also arrived, the exiles who have left the most repressive years of Chavismo under the command of Maduro, who are concerned about this reopening. In these years of rupture, Colombia has had to face an unprecedented migratory crisis, while the border crossings that have suffered intermittent closures since 2015, converted into a pedestrian only crossing, are a kind of no man’s land in which organized crime and armed irregular groups have gained ground.

For thousands of Colombians who settled in Venezuela years ago during the harshest decades of the armed conflict, the absence of consular offices has also been a stumbling block due to the breakdown of relations. In the last presidential elections, Colombians had to travel to the border in order to vote.

Political hostility during the Iván Duque period also minimized commercial exchange. Plasencia has credentials precisely to refloat the binational economy, since in addition to being chancellor he has been minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade. This is the aspect for which Colombian and Venezuelan businessmen have deployed intense lobbying in recent years. Barely two weeks after the second round in which Petro was elected, they signed the so-called “Border Agreement” in the city of San Cristóbal, where they arrived after crossing the international bridge between Cúcuta and San Antonio del Táchira on foot.

It is up to Plasencia and Benedetti to revive that exchange, but also to maneuver in thorny cases such as that of Monómeros, the Venezuelan fertilizer company based in Colombia, one of Venezuela’s assets abroad for which Maduro is struggling with opposition leader Juan Guaidó , which had the unrestricted support of Duque.

The thaw between Bogotá and Caracas began almost as soon as Petro was elected in the second round on June 19. It took him just three days as president-elect to talk with Maduro and confirm that they intend to reopen the formal steps and “restore the full exercise of human rights” on a border that has been given over to illegality for years, with the notorious presence of an archipelago of illegal armed groups that include the ELN guerrillas and the FARC dissidents that have withdrawn from the peace process. The more than 2,200 kilometers of border line are porous, full of so-called trails through which all kinds of contraband have historically flowed.

Even before Petro moved to the Casa de Nariño, the two governments had already agreed to advance in the reopening and recovery of commercial exchange, and had agreed to name both the ambassadors that they announced this Thursday and consular officials, after years of irreconcilable differences under the Duque period, which formally expired last Sunday with the ceremony of transfer of command. They have also announced that they will work to improve security. This Tuesday, the Venezuelan Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino, had reported that, by order of Maduro, he would establish contact “immediately” with his Colombian counterpart, Iván Velásquez, to also “reestablish” military relations between the two countries.

The ambassadors’ announcement comes on the same day that Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva led a delegation to pave the way for restarting peace talks with the ELN. In a complex diplomatic chess game, Leyva was already key to reaching an agreement with the extinct FARC guerrilla, and many observers anticipate that Venezuela will be a key actor in the eventual negotiations with the ELN, the last active guerrilla in Colombia, to which several analysts attribute a binational character.

