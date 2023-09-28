The Governments of Colombia and the United States concluded this Tuesday the third meeting held within the framework of collaboration on drugs, which ended with a roadmap agreed between both delegations to implement the new National Drug Policy 2023-2033 “Sowing Life “We banish drug trafficking,” reported the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting “joint commitments were identified that will outline the path towards a more dynamic relationship between the authorities of both countries that deal with issues related to drug problems,” reads the joint statement issued.

Among others, they agreed to “exchange intelligence to strengthen Colombia’s capacity to combat transnational organized crime groups,” as well as “expand efforts to combat money laundering and crimes against natural resources and the environment.”

Another point included in the joint declaration was “incorporate reconversion initiatives and productive transformations as alternatives to crops for illicit use, in conjunction with strategic and continuous eradication.”

They also affirmed that both Governments will continue to work “on intergovernmental cooperation in the fight against drug-related problems to promote and consolidate an approach based on public health and human security, with a long-term vision that is guided by the protection of life and the creation of a better future.

The delegations, which met on Monday and Tuesday, continued the work derived from the tenth High Level Dialogue (HLD) that took place from March 27 to 28, 2023 in Washington.

The Colombian Government delegation was chaired by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francisco Coy, that of Justice, Camilo Umaña, and that of Defense and Security Policies, Alberto Lara; while the US delegation was made up of the deputy director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), Adam Cohen, and the undersecretary of State for Counternarcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs. Law, Todd Robinson.

“We continue to expand our counternarcotics activities and I’m very hopeful and I’m going to say that in Washington,” Cohen said.

While Coy highlighted Colombia’s “holistic view towards the problems associated with drugs”, which leads to “proposing innovative and creative solutions that allow obtaining better results” compared to what has been evidenced in recent decades.

This Working Group is part of the High Level Dialogue between the United States and Colombia, the main mechanism for bilateral relations and the highest level at the political level to institutionalize and diversify the agenda of the two countries.

EFE

