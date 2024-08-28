The United States and Colombia have just signed a new consular cooperation agreement aimed at protecting the labour rights of compatriots in this country by providing information and assistance so that these rights can be safeguarded and abuses avoided.

According to the criteria of

The program, the product of an agreement between the Department of Labor and the Embassy of Colombia in the United States, creates a new platform that will be used in the 12 consulates that currently serve the diaspora residing abroad.

The agreement was sealed at a ceremony held at the Department of Labor in Washington, attended by the Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires, Daniel Ávila, and the Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs of the United States Department of Labor, Thea Lee.

The Colombian population in the United States is increasing. Photo:Istock-Getty-File Share

A joint declaration and three Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were signed at the ceremony, giving life to the new initiative.

What is the purpose of the Consular Cooperation Program between Colombia and the United States?

The Consular Cooperation Program will act as a platform for Colombian consulates to provide essential information to both Colombian citizens and their employers.

Their main goal, according to the embassy, ​​is to ensure that both are familiar with the laws in the United States that guarantee workplace safety, fair wages, adequate hours and employee benefits.

“Colombian workers in the United States play a vital role in various sectors of our workforce and contribute significantly to our economy. They have the same rights and protections as any other American worker. Protecting the rights of Colombian citizens in the United States ultimately benefits all workers and fosters innovation and economic growth,” Lee said.

Colombians must have a visa to go to the U.S. Photo:Photomontage from iStock images. Share

Colombian workers in the United States play a vital role in various sectors of our workforce and contribute significantly to our economy.

Ávila, for his part, described the new understanding as a “milestone in the history of bilateral relations.”

“This alliance strengthens the ties between our countries by guaranteeing essential services and protecting labor rights. In addition, it demonstrates the firm commitment of the Colombian government to the well-being of the Colombian diaspora in the United States, a fundamental community for both the socioeconomic fabric of our nation and that of the United States,” said the official.

According to Ávila, the Colombian government’s commitment to this initiative is clear: “By working directly with U.S. labor authorities, we ensure that Colombian workers in this country are equipped with the knowledge and resources necessary to assert their rights and access essential protections. This collaboration reflects our dedication to fostering a safe and fair work environment for all, for the benefit of both workers and employers,” she said.

How many Colombians are estimated to reside in the United States?

According to data from the Migration Policy Institute, which obtains statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, At least 1.83 million Colombians currently live in the North American country, distributed across almost all of the country’s states.

These figures include both immigrants who arrived from Colombia (known as first-generation immigrants), as well as their children born in the United States (called second-generation Colombians, who total some 760,000 people).

Reference photo Photo:iStock Share

In the case of first-generation migrants, it is estimated that around 1.1 million live in the country. According to the MPI, 62 percent are documented, and the remaining 38 percent are undocumented.

The migration of Colombians to the US, it is worth noting, has been growing exponentially since It has tripled since 2000 and today represents the largest diaspora from South America and the twenty-fourth largest worldwide (2 percent of the total foreign population).

The number of undocumented immigrants has also doubled in the last three years: from an estimated 171,000 in 2019 to more than 340,000 as of May of this year, according to data that is not yet official but extrapolated from statistics from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In this sense, the growth of the population, both documented and undocumented, implies an expansion of their participation in the labor market and hence the need for a service that keeps them informed about their rights to avoid labor exploitation through subcontracting and other forms of abuse.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent for EL TIEMPO

Washington