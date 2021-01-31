Rodrigo Londoño, ‘Timochenko’, in a political act of the FARC in 2018. RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP

The Colombian peace court on Thursday charged the former FARC leadership with a series of crimes related to kidnapping, a systematic practice during more than half a century of armed conflict. The leaders of the now extinct guerrilla and turned into a political party, led by former commander-in-chief Rodrigo Londoño, TimochenkoThey do not, however, face prison sentences. The purpose of the transitional justice system, known as the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), is to impose alternative penalties in exchange for the accused to confess their crimes and make reparations to the victims.

The indictment represents a decisive step towards reconciliation and clarification of the truth in a country still divided by the 2016 peace accords. The court, which judges the most serious crimes perpetrated during the war, has been the target of constant criticism from of the most radical sector of the ruling party, the Democratic Center. The president himself, Iván Duque, tried to reform this justice system, but the Constitutional Court prevented him. And his mentor, former president Álvaro Uribe, is now trying to promote a referendum to repeal it.

The main arguments of the detractors have to do with an alleged impunity, favored by the Havana agreements reached by Juan Manuel Santos. The court, as in other transition processes, nevertheless has the objective of closing wounds and imposing punishments that allow to turn the page. Its priority is the recognition of the atrocities committed during the conflict and the reparation of the victims.

Timochenko and other former guerrilla leaders have repeatedly asked for forgiveness and have recognized that the kidnappings, one of the crimes most condemned by Colombian society, were a “very serious mistake.” The fact that three important ex-combatants of the FARC – who have buried their initials to be called Common – accused of crimes against humanity are felt in Congress and that their political formation has a guaranteed minimum representation is something that arouses a legitimate rejection and is It is true that no one can ask to be forgotten for their crimes. But it was a necessary condition for a war to end.

Santos argued that thinking of perfect justice does not allow peace. For this reason, the work of the JEP is crucial so that guerrilla crimes receive strong sentences, even if the penalties do not include imprisonment. The court provided more than 2,000 testimonies from victims and insisted that, in addition to weapons, ex-guerrillas have to deliver the truth. At the same time, the government must protect those who left the violence behind: more than 250 ex-combatants have been killed after the agreements were signed. It is urgent to stop that bleeding.