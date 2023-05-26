Iván Mordisco, commanding general of the FARC dissidence, in San Vicente del Caguan (Colombia). Ernesto Guzmán Jr. (EPA/EFE)

Violence and war have been part of the landscape in Colombia that the overwhelming majority of people have experienced. The last phase -since the outbreak of 1948- has not been seen / suffered directly only by people who are over 75 years old today, a small minority of the 50 million inhabitants of the country.

Always latent issue, now that the thesis of “total peace” does not seem to reach cruising speed. The recent crime committed by the FARC dissidence in Putumayo against four recruited indigenous minors, denounced by the National Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon (OPIAC), is the most recent and dramatic stumbling block.

One of the many valuable editorial productions on this difficult subject, had its first edition almost 40 years ago. But much of what is described there continues to strike sensitive chords that last over time. The wars of peace by the Colombian historian Olga Behar, presents in a rigorous, raw and lively way, some critical moments and situations of this evolution of the prolonged armed conflict through the mouths of its protagonists.

The recent -updated- reissue of Behar’s book continues to be highly relevant. I want to highlight within this context, the text The Decalogue of Peace in War by Gonzalo Sánchez Gómez, author of the prologue of this edition. Colombian historian, lawyer, philosopher and writer, who was also the first director of the National Center for Historical Memory of Colombia, shared the Decalogue… in the presentation of this reissue a few weeks ago in Bogotá.

The text is reissued under conditions such as those currently prevailing in Colombia and in several other countries, in which the conflict is not reduced to just State / insurgency. Today in Colombia there are several armed actors, who are not exactly “political”, but rather express organized crime. This is replicated in other countries in the region. For example, in Mexico, Peru and, recently, Ecuador, where organized crime of drug trafficking, human trafficking or illegal gold are today a substantial part of its convulsed scenario.

Returning to what was stated by Gonzalo Sánchez, the decalogue proposes ten conclusions / recommendations, based on Behar’s book, for something as fundamental as it is complex: achieving peace. I highlight five pieces of that decalogue that are particularly core and that, furthermore, are valid beyond the Colombian case.

First, denial. It has to do not only with the vision of some that “there is no war here”, but with the more widespread perception of being unaware that there may be objective conditions that explain or generate war (which is not synonymous with its justification, by the way). The hand of the “foreign” as a causal or reductionist explanation of everything is one of the recurring ways in which a simplifying vision is synthesized that ends up being harmful.

Second, sectarianism. Dogmatism and sectarianism resort transversally to violent expressions that devastate everything that moves, and sometimes it falls back on the fact that armed groups sometimes make more wars with other armed groups than against those who are theoretically their adversaries. Gonzalo Sánchez gives examples from what happened in the south of Tolima in the 50s of the last century between liberal guerrilla groups to, more recently, what happens between contemporary armed groups such as “in Arauca between the ELN and FARC dissidents”. Canadian historian Michael Ignatief, regarding the wars in the Balkans, commented on how wars between proxies tend to be more barbaric, as Sánchez reminds us.

Third, mentally conservative societies that have resistance to reforms and the substitution of order beyond what is said by word of mouth. As Sánchez points out in the book’s prologue: “the platforms of the groups up in arms are essentially armed union documents.” He gives two essentially reformist and democratic objectives as precise examples: comprehensive rural reform and political participation.

Fourth, the duration and transformation of the war. Its prolongation in time and the new issues that are being added (drug trafficking, illegal mining, border tensions, etc.) are erasing the ideological horizons. “Controlling territories, populations and markets” appears as central in a kind of “privatization” of war and even mimicry with organized crime that makes negotiation processes or agreements to end the conflict more difficult – and even elusive.

Fifth, the difficulty / inability to “close” the war well based on elements such as the above. This has made war harder and longer and peace more difficult and complex, as the essential elements of a global vision of society have been blurred. Territorialization and fragmentation diffuse a vision of the whole and put in black and white what could be a “general interest” that contributes to a path of peace.