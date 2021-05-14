The action, presented by several social organizations and Senator Iván Cepeda, points to President Iván Duque, his Defense Minister and several of his police and military commanders of committing abuses against the protesters during the protests registered in Colombia since April 28. The government assures that it has handled the situation with “strict protocols” of human rights. According to the NGO Temblores, 2,110 cases of police violence and 39 fatalities have been registered in the framework of anti-government demonstrations.

The complaint reached the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nations Security Council, where they accuse the Colombian Public Force of committing “crimes against the civilian population in the form of homicides, torture, serious deprivation of physical freedom. , sexual violence and forced disappearances ”, in the context of the anti-government demonstrations that have taken place since April 28.

A group of civil society organizations and the left-wing senator Iván Cepeda sent the ICC a comprehensive report on 1,595 events that occurred in various departments of Colombia that, according to the complainants, recorded human rights violations. “24 cases of murder and 50 of victims of attempted murder were documented; 16 victims of sexual violence; 11 victims of forced disappearance; 129 victims of torture and 1,365 victims of irregular detention,” the complaint highlights.

The document, of more than 100 pages, points to several military and police commanders as those responsible for the excesses, as well as President Iván Duque himself and his Minister of Defense, who have not managed to reach an agreement with the protesters despite the Withdrawal of the tax reform that ignited the spirits and then expanded the demands.

The report points to the Army Commander, General Eduardo Zapateiro, as well as the Director of the Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, Defense Minister Diego Molano and President Iván Duque as “most responsible” for the repression and abuses of these demonstrations. According to the complainants, these officials “having the material capacity to prevent the commission of these crimes or to promote the effective punishment of those allegedly responsible, they did not do so.”

Protesters display objects collected from the ground during protests that they say were shot by police in Cali, Colombia on May 13, 2021. © Luisa Gonzalez / Reuters

The Working Group on Forced Disappearance of the Colombia – Europe – United States Coordination, the Committee of Solidarity with Political Prisoners, the Orlando Fals Borda Socio-legal Collective and the NGO Temblores, request the intervention of the ICC since “the Colombian State does not has the will to carry out the investigations “and they add that it is” due to the excessive concentration of power at the head of President Iván Duque. “

“The documented incidents show clear patterns of action by the authorities, even reflecting the knowledge that the highest officials of the police authority had in the commission of international crimes (…) it allows us to ensure that the threshold of proof is reached. necessary at this stage ”, they add.

They denounce “stigmatization of social protest”

After the social outbreak, President Iván Duque summoned the figure of military assistance to try to re-establish control of the streets and pointed out that the protesters were committing “vandalism”.

“I want to warn those who, through violence, vandalism and terrorism, seek to intimidate society and believe that through this mechanism they will subdue the institutions,” he said at the beginning of May.

Hours before the presidential message, former President Álvaro Uribe, Duque’s mentor, posted on his Twitter account a controversial message amidst the tension of protests and street violence: “Let us support the right of soldiers and police to use their weapons to defend its integrity and to defend people and property from the criminal action of vandalism terrorism, ”published Uribe, who is mentioned in the complaint to the ICC for being one of the “main instigators” of the alleged crimes against humanity that occurred between April 28 and May 12, 2021.

Amid protests against tax reform, former president @AlvaroUribeVel dangerously incites the use of arms by the army and police. As Mayor of Medellín and in order to protect the civilian population, I ask @TwitterLatAm suspend this account. pic.twitter.com/qLeuOFOFg3 – Daniel Quintero Calle (@QuinteroCalle) April 30, 2021



The report points out to the Public Force the “use of short and long-range firearms”, “deliberate firing by the police against the civilian population”, “deliberate shooting by armed groups in civilian clothes against protesters who were mobilizing in the vehicles of the police ”, as well as the“ use of communication media and social networks through which social protest has been repeatedly stigmatized, pointing to it as a terrorist threat from criminal organizations and acts of vandalism ”.

President Iván Duque appeared in a television interview with ‘CNN’ and assured that they are investigating 65 cases of police abuses and that they have arrested some 600 civilians for “acts of vandalism” after 15 consecutive days of protest in which failed attempts have been registered. dialogues with the main social leaders.

Others with the figures that local NGOs manage. “After a long day of verification of the complaints reported by the public, we were able to corroborate that between April 28 and May 12 there were at least 2,110 cases of police violence,” reported the organization Temblores, one of the most active in reporting suspected cases of abuse.

According to the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office, the Police are responsible for three of the four murders reported by the authorities during the protests and at least 870 agents have been injured. “The night before, a patrolman from the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (Esmad) entered our hospital and was attacked with acid, fortunately the protective elements such as the helmet and a cloth cover prevented injuries to his face,” explained Manuel Vásquez Prada, Director of Health of the National Police.

Vásquez Prada added that “like him, there are 870 injured, including 55 women during these last 15 days. We have a captain murdered in Soacha and several who have gone through intensive care units and even today one has a reserved prognosis. “

Protests against the government in Cali, Colombia, on May 10, 2021 Luis ROBAYO AFP

Cali, the third city in the country, has been “the scene of the most serious events,” they add, while demanding that the ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda visit the country to request more information. Just on the night of May 13, there were new and violent clashes between police and protesters in Bogotá and Cali.

UN experts ask to investigate the repression in Colombia

“We are deeply shocked by the excessive and illegal use of force by the police and members of the Esmad (Mobile Anti-Riot Squad) against peaceful protesters, human rights defenders and journalists in various parts of the country,” they said in a statement. Human rights experts from the United Nations and the Organization of American States (OAS).

The experts expressed concern about the involvement of the military in the government’s response to these protests and called for an independent investigation of the reported abuses.

Several international organizations such as the UN, the European Union and other governments asked the Colombian State to take action against police violence and to guarantee the right to peaceful protest. For now, the calls for new demonstrations continue in several cities as long as the demands are not heard.