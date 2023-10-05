South Korea and Colombia agreed this Wednesday on the need to continue investing in strengthening relations between both countries. This was made clear at the celebration of the Forum for Substantial Future-Looking Cooperation, which took place at the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce with important delegations from both nations.

The South Korean ambassador to Colombia, Lee Wang-Keun, was present at the forum. In addition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea, the Busan Mayor’s Office and the Korea National Railway.

Also joining were Korea Institute of Automotive Technology, Korea Transportation Institute, Busan Development Institute, Busan National University, Silla University, Korea Maritime and Ocean University, Shipbuilding Research Institute. Medium and Small and Busan Marine Equipment Association.

Germán Umaña, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, participated for Colombia; Andrés Camacho, Minister of Mines; and the ministries of Transportation and Foreign Affairs. Together with the National Infrastructure Agency, the National Association of Businessmen of Colombia, Ecopetrol, Pro Colombia, Aerocivil and the Adaptation Fund.

Photo: Courtesy – Korean Embassy in Colombia

The forum had as its central axes the hydrogen economy, future mobility and the naval industry. Areas that, according to those invited to the forum, offer great potential for cooperation between Colombia and South Korea.

Korea assured that Colombia is an attractive country in terms of renewable energy investment and highlighted the political commitment of President Gustavo Petro on the need for an energy transition in the country.

Besides, He emphasized that he will work hand in hand with Colombia in the hydrogen economy, as reflected in the world event on Hydrogen that took place in September in Korea and in which Colombian institutions such as Ecopetrol participated.

Photo: Courtesy – Korean Embassy in Colombia

In terms of mobility, during the forum, projects such as the second line of the Bogotá Metro, the Antioquia Railway, and the Cali Commuter Train were discussed, while Korean railway companies shared their experience on the subject.

Finally, in terms of the naval industry, the guests from Korea mentioned that they can provide state-of-the-art devices and training in human resources to Colombia in the midst of the need to respond to the challenges caused by climate change.

During the forum, The South Korean ambassador affirmed that it is essential that both countries promote their fruitful and reciprocal cooperation.

The forum also sought to promote an environment that would boost Colombia’s support for Busan’s candidacy at the 2023 World Expo.

