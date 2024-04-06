First modification: Last modification:
The two Latin American countries defended their management of the migration crisis in the Darién jungle after a report by the NGO Human Rights Watch, which assured that they do not protect migrants who cross to the north of the continent. Both countries called for more help from the international community rather than criticism, as HRW research ensures that efforts to protect migrants' rights are not enough and more must be done.
