The presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and of Mexico, Manuel López Obrador, closed a Latin American and Caribbean Summit on drugs on Saturday in Cali, in which Colombia proposed moving towards a policy to combat drug trafficking that focuses on combating the big mafias and consumption, but that gives economic alternatives to farmers. A change from the historic war on drugs policy.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was in the southern city of Cali, in Colombia, to discuss drug trafficking issues with his counterpart Gustavo Petro.

López Obrador was received with military honors on Friday, September 8, by Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva. A meeting between the two progressive leaders within the framework of a Latin American summit on drugs that seeks to determine the future of the fight against drug trafficking.

The presidents spoke “about the Total Peace process in Colombia, as well as Latin American integration through the strengthening of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States,” according to a statement from the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, hug during the closing of the Latin American and Caribbean Conference on Drugs "For life, peace and development", during the president's visit Mexican, in Cali, Colombia, on September 9, 2023.

But the focus was the way to address the fight against drug trafficking. Both Mexico and Colombia suffer from insecurity and violence linked to drug trafficking that has the United States as its main destination.

Gustavo Petro, the first left-wing president in the history of Colombia, is attempting a negotiated solution to six decades of armed conflict, through peace negotiations with all illegal organizations in the country, the leading producer of cocaine in the world.

Petro and López Obrador, on several occasions, have been critical of the United States’ repressive approach in the fight against drug production and trafficking. The leaders agree on a more comprehensive treatment that prevents consumption and does not punish farmers.

Petro has called the war on drugs “irrational.”

“The policy called the war on drugs has failed, it is useless, if we continue it we are going to add another million deaths in Latin America and we are going to have more failed states and perhaps the death of democracy on our continent.”

For his part, López Obrador has described this war as “hypocritical.”

Both presidents agree on a change of measures. Petro proposed that all the presidents of Latin America and the Caribbean unite in a “different voice” to “stop repeating a failed speech that views drugs as a military problem and not as a health problem for society,” expressed the Colombian president.

The Mexican president agreed with his Colombian counterpart and assured that to confront the scourge of drug addiction, its causes must be addressed under a new criterion far removed from coercive measures.

“We must first fight against poverty, against inequality to confront the problem of violence, we must offer jobs, good salaries, serve young people, guarantee them the opportunity to study, work (…) Serve them, give them options It is to take away the breeding ground for criminal gangs, so that they do not get hooked,” said AMLO.

With a view to a regional response against drugs

The final document of the summit brings together recommendations from the Latin American countries that participated in the event and proposes creating a monitoring group made up of representatives of the States of the region.

All this with the objective of creating a policy that allows addressing the drug problem with a focus on the human rights, care for the environment, respect for peasant and indigenous traditions, mental health, community protection and the fight against social inequality.

The document that sealed the conference and that will be presented at a world summit in 2025 also includes the need to counter the scourge of drugs targeting its structural causes, such as inequality, poverty, lack of opportunities and violence. As well as promoting development projects in communities that grow coca, the raw material for cocaine, guaranteeing its transit to legal activities.

The signatories committed to the implementation of public policies based on a new paradigm that seeks to reduce the demand for drugs, as well as break the “disastrous” links between drug trafficking and other crimes such as illegal migrant trafficking, money laundering. , illegal logging, arms trafficking and corruption.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Global Report, more than 296 million people used illicit substances in 2021, which represents an increase of 23% compared to 2011.

The United Nations also detailed that people with drug use disorders increased in the same period to 39.5 million, that is, an increase of 45%.

