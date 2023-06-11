Government agreement with ELN members begins on August 3; conflict with the group lasts for almost 6 decades

Colombia signed a 6-month truce agreement with the ELN (National Liberation Army) guerrilla group. The bilateral and temporary ceasefire was signed after a 3rd round of peace talks held from May 2 to June 9 in Havana, the capital of Cuba.

The ceasefire will officially take effect on August 3. According to the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, the measures will be progressively implemented until the final agreement, in May 2025. The agreement also establishes the creation of the National Participation Committee with the participation of sectors of Colombian society.

The conflict between the government of Colombia and the ELN has lasted for almost 6 decades and has caused the death of thousands of people. The Colombian government and the ELN had already signed a bilateral truce in 2017, but the agreement lasted for just over 100 days.

Former Colombian President Juan Manuel dos Santos (2010-2018) also tried to negotiate with the group, but the dialogue was interrupted after the ELN claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack that left 22 dead in 2019.

“The priority will be to achieve the protection of the civilian population in conflict areas, starting with children. Human rights and international humanitarian law guide the agreement.”said Peter in your twitter profile.

The agreement determines the creation of a communication channel between the parties through the special representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in Colombia.

Implementation protocols and the monitoring mechanism for the agreement will be agreed in the coming days.

The 4th round of negotiations is already scheduled. It should be held in Caracas, Venezuela, from August 14th to September 4th.

“Fundamental step towards peace”, says Lula

The Brazilian president congratulated the Colombian agreement in a publication in your profile on social networks. “A fundamental step in the construction of peace for the Latin American peoples and a reaffirmation of South America’s vocation for peace”he wrote.