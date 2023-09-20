The government of Colombia and the Central General Staff (EMC), the main dissent of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), now dismantled, will establish a dialogue table on October 8th in the city of Tibu, in the Catatumbo region , when a bilateral ceasefire will also begin that will last ten months.

The information was confirmed by delegations from both sides this Tuesday (19) at a press conference in the city of Suarez, in the department of Cauca, where the parties had been meeting since Sunday (17) to advance the dialogue agenda and establish new agreements such as the ceasefire, which will last “ten months”, confirmed Camilo Gonzalez, head of the Colombian government’s peace delegation with the EMC.

“This ceasefire has a transcendental character, it is a historic leap because there has never been one with these characteristics and duration in the history of peace dialogues in Colombia”, added González.

“Peace is not just signing a document, it’s not just reaching a political or public declaration, peace is being able to live peacefully in the territories where the effects of war are most significant”, added the head of the EMC delegation, Andrey Avendaño.

Tibú, located in the northern department of Santander, is one of the areas most affected by the conflict, with the presence not only of FARC dissidents, but also of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and other armed and criminal groups.

“It will be a bilateral, temporary and territorial ceasefire, and will be based on the application of protection protocols”, specified González.

At the beginning of the year, the government and the EMC agreed to a bilateral ceasefire that would last until June, but it was not without problems. In fact, it was partially broken in May – before the six-month period had expired – in four departments, which are Colombian states, after dissidents killed four indigenous minors they had previously recruited.

This was not the only confrontation between the two sides. The installation of the dialogue table was scheduled for May, as announced by the guerrilla group in a macro event in which it showcased its strength, but it ended up being postponed.

These two announcements were made after months of anticipation in which both delegations insisted on a good relationship and a desire for peace that did not always coincide with actions, especially those of the guerrillas.

In recent weeks, the EMC, led by “Iván Mordisco” and which has around 3,000 members, has been heavily criticized for the increase in offensive actions in departments such as Cauca, where it terrorized entire communities or attacked police stations.