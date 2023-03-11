BOGOTA (Reuters) – The government of Colombia and the leftist guerrilla group ELN have taken the first steps towards a temporary bilateral ceasefire agreement, the heads of their delegations at peace talks said on Friday as they concluded his second cycle of talks, in Mexico City.

The ELN is Colombia’s oldest rebel group, and the talks are a cornerstone of efforts by President Gustavo Petro — himself a member of the now-demobilized M-19 insurgents — to bring “total peace” to Colombia.

Petro pledged to negotiate peace or surrender agreements with remaining rebels and criminal gangs, and fully implement a previously signed agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), signed in 2016.

“We took the first steps to sign a bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire that will create better conditions for the mobilization and participation of Colombians in the peace process,” said Pablo Beltrán, of the ELN.

The truce will be a major challenge for the third round of negotiations, scheduled to take place in Cuba, as well as developing a “pilot plan” for peace and expanding participation in the negotiations, said Otty Patino, head of the government delegation.

A ceasefire would mark important progress after confusion over Petro’s announcement late last year on a combined suspension of hostilities forced the two sides to hold brief emergency talks in Caracas.

On New Year’s Eve, Petro announced a ceasefire agreement, but days later the ELN said it did not agree with the measure.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)