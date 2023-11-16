This Thursday, November 16, the Colombia selection has a new opportunity to defeat its counterpart from Brazil, this time for the fifth date of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America. The ‘Tricolor’ has never beaten the ‘Canarinha’ in these qualifying instances, but in other competitions it has done so. We tell you.

According to Infobaetonight’s match, which will begin at 7:00 pm (Colombian time), will be the 25th duel between the two rivals, including participation in the Copa América, Qualifiers and World Cups.

In these 24 games, the statistics favor the Brazilians, who have won 15 times, seven games ended in draws and Colombia only has two victories. It should be noted that none of these victories have been obtained by Colombia in the Qualifiers.

The first of Colombia’s only two victories over Brazil was achieved in the 1991 Copa América. In the group stage of that tournament, the national team led by Luis Augusto García won 2-0 with goals from Ántony de Ávila and Arnoldo Iguarán. In that remembered team were René Huiguita, Freddy Rincón, El Pibe Valderrama and Andrés Escobar, among other stars.

The second and last match that Colombia won against Brazil was in the 2015 Copa América, which was played in Chile. The only goal of the game was scored by Jeison Murillo and the ‘Tricolor’ was led by José Pékerman. Figures such as David Ospina, James Rodríguez, Radamel Falcao and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado played in that team.

In June 2015 and in the group stage of the Copa América in Chile, Colombia – after 24 years – defeated Brazil, 1-0. The goal was from defender Jeison Murillo. Photo: Pablo Porciuncula / AFP

After that victory, Brazil has won four games and three other matches have ended in draws.

