Through a joint statement, the foreign ministries of Argentina and Colombia reported that “they have held talks to strengthen diplomatic relations” between both countries, following the instructions of presidents Javier Milei and Gustavo Petro, who remain at odds over ideological differences, which The Argentine president took the opportunity to attack on several occasions.

The foreign ministries of Argentina and Colombia published this Sunday, March 31, a joint statement with which they put a damper on the tension in the relations of both countries, which were inflamed by recent comments by Argentine President Javier Milei in which he described “ murderer” and “terrorist” to his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro.

“By precise instructions from the presidents of both nations, the Foreign Ministries of Colombia and Argentina have held talks to strengthen diplomatic relations, in accordance with the traditional relations of fraternity, civility and the links between both peoples on the political, commercial, cultural and institutional”, states the first paragraph of the text published by both ministries of foreign affairs.

“The respective governments have taken concrete steps to overcome any differences and strengthen this relationship,” it was announced in the text, in reference to the most recent events that have to do with Petro's order to remove the Colombian ambassador in Buenos Aires and the order to expel Argentine diplomats from their country.

France 24



04:07

The crisis that recently broke out is due to Milei's comments about Petro in an interview with 'CNN', where he described him as a “terrorist murderer.” This caused Colombia to contact Camilo Romero, its ambassador on Argentine soil, and call him for consultations.

“The expressions of the Argentine president have deteriorated the confidence of our nation, in addition to offending the dignity of President Petro, who was democratically elected,” the Colombian Foreign Ministry had noted.

Finally, and to cool the conflict, the Government of President Petro announced the return of its ambassador and has given its approval to the new ambassador proposed by the Argentine Government in Bogotá.

“The Colombian and Argentine diasporas have built this relationship”

A few days before the 201st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Argentine Republic and the Republic of Colombia “ratify the importance of maintaining good relations and maintain their willingness to strengthen the ties that unite both countries,” they said in the statement. .

And they highlighted that “the Colombian and Argentine diasporas that reside in both countries: students, workers, businessmen and families, have built this relationship and are its main support. “Both governments will continue working for the well-being of these populations.”

Meanwhile, they announced that the Argentine Foreign Minister, Diana Mondino, plans to travel soon to Colombia to strengthen diplomatic relations.

Milei without filters: he targeted the governments of Venezuela, Cuba and Mexico

A week ago, the Governments of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay issued a joint statement in which they expressed their “serious concern” regarding complaints from the Venezuelan opposition about the obstacles to registering their candidate.

In that sense, in the same interview he gave to 'CNN', Milei assured that he “would have no problem” in adopting diplomatic sanctions against Venezuela, and maintained that he would be willing to convince other countries to support that same measure.

“Yes, I would be willing to do it because the carnage that is Venezuela is truly unprecedented; the same as the prison island of Cuba,” said the Argentine head of state during an interview granted to journalist Andrés Oppenheimer, the first part of which was broadcast in full this month. Sunday.

Regarding Buenos Aires' support for this declaration, the Argentine president assured that it represents “an advance”, because “the previous Government (chaired by the Peronist Alberto Fernández) would not have condemned any of those dictatorships.”

In the same interview where Milei unleashed the conflict with the Colombian Government, he also targeted Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and noted: “It is a compliment that an ignorant person like López Obrador speaks badly of me, it exalts me.”

With EFE and local media