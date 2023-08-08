Colombia, among the top 8: this is how the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup were

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia women’s team
Colombia women’s team
Those directed by Nelson Abadía are the only representatives of America that are still in the tournament.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
The Colombian women’s national team is already among the eight best in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023. This Tuesday the table of the quarterfinals of the tournament was complete.
France was left with the last place in the next phase of the tournament by thrashing the debutant Moroccan team 4-0 on Tuesday in Adelaide. Thus, the only team that has been able to defeat Colombia in this World Cup was eliminated.
The French will play in the quarterfinals against one of the hosts, Australia, which had left Denmark out on Monday.
France dominated the match from the start, and the first three goals were not long in coming, from Kadidiatou Diani (15), Kenza Dali (20) and Eugénie Le Sommer (23), who later signed a brace (70).
The big surprise of the round of 16 was the elimination of the United States, who lost to Sweden on penalty kicks after 0-0 in 120 minutes, counting extra time. The current champion of the tournament could not revalidate his crown.
This is how the quarterfinals of the tournament will be played
All matches, in Colombian time:
Thursday
Spain vs. Netherlands
8 p.m.
Stadium: Wellington Regional
Friday
Japan vs. Sweden
2:30 a.m.
Stadium: Eden Park (Auckland)
Saturday
Australia vs. France
2 am
Stadium: Brisbane
England vs. Colombia
5:30 am
Stadium: Australia (Sydney)
SPORTS
with AFP
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #among #top #quarterfinals #Womens #World #Cup
Leave a Reply