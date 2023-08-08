Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Colombia, among the top 8: this is how the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup were

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia, among the top 8: this is how the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup were

Colombia women's team

Colombia women’s team

Colombia women’s team

Those directed by Nelson Abadía are the only representatives of America that are still in the tournament.

The Colombian women’s national team is already among the eight best in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023. This Tuesday the table of the quarterfinals of the tournament was complete.

France was left with the last place in the next phase of the tournament by thrashing the debutant Moroccan team 4-0 on Tuesday in Adelaide. Thus, the only team that has been able to defeat Colombia in this World Cup was eliminated.

The French will play in the quarterfinals against one of the hosts, Australia, which had left Denmark out on Monday.

France thrashed Morocco and qualified for the quarterfinals.

France dominated the match from the start, and the first three goals were not long in coming, from Kadidiatou Diani (15), Kenza Dali (20) and Eugénie Le Sommer (23), who later signed a brace (70).

The big surprise of the round of 16 was the elimination of the United States, who lost to Sweden on penalty kicks after 0-0 in 120 minutes, counting extra time. The current champion of the tournament could not revalidate his crown.

This is how the quarterfinals of the tournament will be played

All matches, in Colombian time:

Thursday
Spain vs. Netherlands
8 p.m.
Stadium: Wellington Regional

Friday
Japan vs. Sweden
2:30 a.m.
Stadium: Eden Park (Auckland)

Saturday
Australia vs. France
2 am
Stadium: Brisbane

England vs. Colombia
5:30 am
Stadium: Australia (Sydney)

SPORTS
with AFP

