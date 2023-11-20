The Colombian National Team continues with its great progress in the World Cup qualifiers, confirming an extraordinary campaign in which the team remains undefeated and third in the table.

The balance is very good since the arrival of the technician Nestor Lorenzosince the team has not known defeat under his command.

Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

What’s more, Colombia is one of the four countries in the world that has not lost a match so far in 2023. Colombia has played five qualifying matches and five friendlies this year. Being the only South American team in that select group.

There are only three other national teams that remain undefeated all year and they are Portugal, England and Belgium.



The Portuguese team, led by Cristiano Ronaldois the only one who has triumphed in all the games of the year, with 10 victories.

The English team follows with 8 wins and a draw in 9 games; while the Belgian has 8 wins and two draws.

Colombia’s balance is 5 draws and 5 wins in the 2023 season, under the technical command of Nestor Lorenzowho also has a total of 13 undefeated games.

After facing Paraguay, Colombia will close the year with friendlies against Venezuela, on December 10, and against Mexico, on the 16th of the same month.

SPORTS

More sports news