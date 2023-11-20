You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.
Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo
Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.
The national team remains undefeated thanks to Néstor Lorenzo.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian National Team continues with its great progress in the World Cup qualifiers, confirming an extraordinary campaign in which the team remains undefeated and third in the table.
The balance is very good since the arrival of the technician Nestor Lorenzosince the team has not known defeat under his command.
What’s more, Colombia is one of the four countries in the world that has not lost a match so far in 2023. Colombia has played five qualifying matches and five friendlies this year. Being the only South American team in that select group.
There are only three other national teams that remain undefeated all year and they are Portugal, England and Belgium.
The Portuguese team, led by Cristiano Ronaldois the only one who has triumphed in all the games of the year, with 10 victories.
The English team follows with 8 wins and a draw in 9 games; while the Belgian has 8 wins and two draws.
Colombia’s balance is 5 draws and 5 wins in the 2023 season, under the technical command of Nestor Lorenzowho also has a total of 13 undefeated games.
After facing Paraguay, Colombia will close the year with friendlies against Venezuela, on December 10, and against Mexico, on the 16th of the same month.
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #among #teams #lost #year