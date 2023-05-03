Colombia | Amnesty used images created by artificial intelligence – came under criticism

The organization removed artificial intelligence images that were used in connection with a report on the 2021 protests in Colombia, reports the British newspaper Guardian.

Human rights organization Amnesty has come under fire after using images created by artificial intelligence as illustrations for a report on the 2021 protests in Colombia on social media. A British newspaper reported on the matter Guardian and in Finland Over. According to the magazine, Amnesty’s illustration solution has been criticized by photo journalists and researchers, among others.

Amnesty justified its decision by protecting the identity of the Colombian protesters. The violence and human rights violations by the Colombian police against protesters are well documented and proven in the media, even though the pictures used by Amnesty were fake.

However, according to critics, the act undermines the credibility of the organization and photojournalism.

“Artificial intelligences lie, as we well know. What credibility do you have if you start publishing images created by artificial intelligence?” asks a Colombian photojournalist interviewed by the Guardian Juancho Torreswho considers Amnesty’s act an insult to his profession.

“The strength of a journalist is in re-presenting reality and what he sees, which is why many reporters, photographers and videographers risked their lives during the national strike. My friend lost his eye. By using artificial intelligence images, that reality and connection between journalists and the people is lost,” he continued.

of the Guardian according to Amnesty, it removed the artificial intelligence images from its accounts after the review.

“We don’t want criticism of artificial intelligence images to distract from our core message, which is supporting the victims and their demands for justice in Colombia,” commented Amnesty’s representative Erika Guevara Rosas.

At least 38 civilians were killed in Colombia’s 2021 general strike and related protests.