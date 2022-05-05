The Colombia Women’s Under-20 National Team is already beginning to prepare for its return to the World Cup in the category, to which it returns after a 12-year absence.

The tournament will be played in Costa Rica between August 10 and 28 and the team led by Carlos Paniagua arrives with the badge of having been runner-up in the South American tournament that was played in Chile.

The draw for the World Cup was held this Thursday and Colombia already knows which rivals it will have to face in the contest. It was placed in group B, along with Germany, New Zealand and Mexico.

The background of Colombia’s rivals

Germany is the most successful team in the tournament (three times, like the United States) and has participated in all editions. Mexico, for its part, has participated in the last eight World Cups in the category: it has not failed since 2004. It has reached the quarterfinals three times.

New Zealand also reaches eight participations in the contest. He reached the quarterfinals in 2014.

A single participation, but with a lot of noise

Colombia, of the members of this group, is the one with the least history in the tournament. He only qualified once, in 2010. However, in that only presence he reached the semifinals. They finished in fourth place, after losing 1-0 to South Korea in the match for the bottom spot on the podium.

The U-20 Women’s World Cup groups:

Group A: Costa Rica, Australia, Spain, Brazil

Group B: Germany, Colombia, New Zealand, Mexico

Group C: France, Nigeria, Canada, South Korea

Group D: Japan, Netherlands, Ghana, United States

The first two of each group qualify for the quarterfinals and from then on they will be direct elimination keys.

