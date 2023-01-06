United Kingdom presented its players for the Davis Cup Qualifying series that will be played against Colombia, from February 3 to 4, in Cota, Cundinamarca.

The calls were Cameron Norrie (photo and number 14 in the ATP ranking), Dan Evans (no. 27), Jack Draper (no. 42), Neal Skupski (no. 1 in doubles) and Joe Salisbury (no. 4 in doubles). .

From Colombia, Daniel Galán (n°67), Nicolás Mejía (n°259), Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah (n°29 of doubles) and Nicolás Barrientos (n°65 of doubles) were ratified.

This means the ninth call for Daniel Galan to the Davis Cup, a tournament where he accumulates a balance of eight wins in 12 games. Since his debut in 2018, the Santanderean has been in ten of the eleven series that our country has played: his only absence was in 2022 in the confrontation against the United States, also for Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, for Nicolas Mejia It is their fifth presence in the tournament and the second doing so at home, after having been in the last confrontation against Turkey. Over there,

precisely, he achieved his first success in this competition that helped to the general victory of 4-0.

Also, Nicolas Barrientos part, again, as an option for both singles and doubles, the latter being the modality where it has grown the most in the last year after entering the top-100 of the ATP. Against Turkey he made his senior Davis Cup debut, taking victory on the fourth point. While the main cards for doubles will be Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Faraha duo that has already reaped 15 victories as a team in this tournament, being the most successful for Colombians in the history of this tournament.

The series between Colombia and the United Kingdom will take place at the Pueblo Viejo Country Club, on brick dust, giving the winner a place in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals next September.

The confrontation will be made up of five parties which will be played as follows: two singles on the first day, and one doubles and two singles on the second day. The matches will be the best of three sets.

*With information from the Colombian Tennis Federation.

