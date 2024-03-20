Colombia will seek, starting July 25, an Olympic medal in women's soccer, an unprecedented achievement for this sport in the country. The team led by Ángelo Marsiglia met its rivals this Wednesday.

The draw left the Colombians in group A, that of the host, France. It is completed by the teams from Canada, the gold winner in Tokyo 2020, and New Zealand.

The National Team's three games will be in Lyon: on July 25 they will play against France (2 pm in Colombia); on the 28th, against New Zealand (10 am) and on the 31st, against Canada (2 pm).

The background against rivals in the Olympics

Colombia has already faced France twice in the Olympic Games, both with defeat: 1-0 in London 2012 and 4-0 in Rio 2016.

There is also a precedent against New Zealand, in Rio 2016: The game ended 1-0 in favor of the Oceanic team.

The Olympic women's football tournament will be held in seven cities: Paris, Bordeaux, Nantes, Lyon, Marseille, Nice and Saint-Etienne.

News in development.

SPORTS