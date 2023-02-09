After the loss against Great Britain this weekend, the team of Colombia already has a new rival for the confrontation in World Group I of the Davis cup. They will have to face Ukraine.

The draw also left clashes between Argentina and Lithuania and Denmark and Brazil. The winners of the crosses will play the qualifying rounds of the 2024 Davis Cup, in which they will fight to play the final phase of the tournament that year.

Ukraine, which also played last weekend’s qualifiers at home, did so due to the war in the Polish town of Leszno, a location that it could repeat to receive Colombia.

This is how the next phase of the Davis Cup will be played

The matches that led to the draw held this Thursday at the offices of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in London are the following (the teams that play at home appear first): Bosnia-Germany, Bulgaria -Kazakhstan, Belgium-Uzbekistan, Argentina-Lithuania, Ukraine-Colombia, Hungary-Turkey, Israel-Japan, Austria-Portugal, Greece-Slovakia, Peru-Norway, Romania-Chinese Taipei and Denmark-Brazil.

Argentina plays this playoff (from September 15 to 17) after losing the opportunity to play the final phase of the tournament when they fell against Finland, while Colombia lost to Great Britain 3-1, this weekend, at the Pueblo Viejo club from Bogota.

The only Colombian point was obtained by Nicolás Mejía, who defeated the British Dan Evans 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, in a team that suffered a last-minute loss: Daniel Galán suffered an injury and did not participate in the match.

In addition, the ITF also drew the matches of World Group II, with the following pairings: Monaco-Ecuador, New Zealand-Thailand, Mexico-China, Pakistan-Indonesia, Uruguay-Egypt, Lebanon-Jamaica, Slovenia-Luxembourg, Georgia-Tunisia , El Salvador-Ireland, Hong Kong-Latvia and Poland-Barbados.

