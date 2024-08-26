The Bogota native, Henry Cubides, was the winner of the Fia Game Cup, an event organized by the Automobile Club of Colombia last Saturday, which was looking for the best Colombian virtual racing gamer to represent the country at the World Motor Games in October in Spain.

According to the criteria of

For his part, Felipe Gil, got second place and the spot to compete for Colombia in the Nacam Games in Mexicothe king of simracing events in Latin America that will take place in September.

Esports Photo:Supplied Share

The FIA ​​Game Cup started at 9:00 am at the TP Gaming Arena, where 15 participants competed in the qualifying rounds leading to the grand final. The event started with three qualifying rounds and then three elimination rounds to end with the top 10 semi-finalists.

After the two semi-final rounds were played, only five gamers qualified for the two final races: Henry Cubides, Felipe Gil, Víctor Rosales, Santiago Figueroa and David Cárdenas.

Regarding the victory, the kart driver and championship winner, Henry Cubides, said: “I am very happy to have won this competition. I hope that I do very well in Spain. I want to raise the flag of Colombia high. This is not the only world championship that I am going to compete in. I am also going to participate in the karting world championship in Italy. So I am very prepared.”

Esports Photo:Supplied Share

Over the past 4 months, more than 150 participants have signed up for the two preparation tournaments for the FIA ​​Game Cup final, organised by the Automobile Club of Colombia together with the FIA, the Electronic Sports Federation, Nitro Racing and Formula Racing simulators.

Carolina Morales, ACC sports coordinator, said: “It is a spectacular day, we are promoting Esports and simracing in the country. It is the first time that Colombia will have a representative in the World Motorsports Championship and in the Nacam Games and they will be able to travel with all expenses paid. This discipline is growing a lot in our country.”

It should be noted that Colombia was chosen by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) as a leading country in Esports in the world given the growth that simracing has had in the country and is a pioneer along with Argentina and Brazil in this discipline.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS